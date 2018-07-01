 
 
Life Arts

Silent Film

Life Arts

Silent Film

By gk thomas

7/1/18

Who are the people in this silent film:

the women in their full-length skirts

and blouses tight around the neck

and the men in their Homburgs and three-piece suits?

A trolley moves in its tracks

among the horse drawn buggies and carts.

A youth tosses a ball up into the air,

looks around at this time traveler

and then moves on.

Where are they going these bustling masses?

What errands do they run?

How important it all seems to them.

They breathe again.

A group of women stand on a beach and wave,

young, happy, full of smiles.

Can they see what is to come?

Ex-army medic. Atheist. I'm an amateur writer and poet.

