 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Setback for Wikileaks, Julian Assange, Craig Murray and Free Press

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   1 comment
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 65224
Message Ron Ridenour
Become a Fan
  (4 fans)


Chances that the United States will get its way with extradition to its territory and incarcerate our messenger for life are now greater. It is imperative that everyone who understands the need for a free press, the people's fundamental-democratic right to know, must act to defend Julian Assange. No journalist who does not support journalism's David has the right to be called a journalist.

Wikileaks founder, Julian Assange, lost a high court decision yesterday, which allows the U.S. government to expand the reasons for its appeal to the January ruling of Magistrate Vanessa Baraitser. She had ruled against extradition to the United States to face charges of espionage in a Virginia court where whistleblowers never win and cannot use the "public interest" or any reason for motivation to reveal "national security secrets". Julian Assange refused bail despite judge ruling against extradition to US | Julian Assange | The Guardian

Assange's mental and physical health is clearly deteriorated after having been holed up for nearly seven years in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, and now 28 months incarcerated in isolation in Britain's most Middle Ages prison, Belmarsh. Nevertheless, neither Baraitser nor this high court allow him freed while awaiting the final appeal ruling, which could take another two or more years.

Julian is held in a windowless cell 23 hours a day; allowed nearly no visitors; his lawyers must write to him or he must call them from a hallway telephone; he cannot use a computer or acquire materials necessary for his defense. Belmarsh is commonly known as "Britain's Guantanamo Bay".

Last month, the high court granted the U.S. the right to appeal Baraitser's decision barring extradition on minor points but not on the grounds of Assange's health. The court reversed that decision yesterday based on the prosecution's argument that the key defense-expert witness on suicide, Professor Michael Kopelmanone, of four psychiatrists for the defense who testified, did not tell the court that he knew that Assange had fathered two children with his partner, Stella Moris.

So, when the key hearing on appeal takes place, October 27-8, the U.S. will be able to argue that Assange's health is stable enough that he wouldn't commit suicide if extradited to U.S. "torture chambers", so known by any who been imprisoned in them, as well as by internationally renowned experts in torture practices. One of them is the UN rapporteur on torture, Nils Meltzer. «A murderous system is being created before our very eyes» - Republik

There is no law forcing Kopelman to state such, and he did not for admittedly "human" reasons, as even Baraitser admitted. When Kopelman prepared a preliminary report in December 2019, long before the court hearing, Assange's relationship with Moris or the fact that they had two young children together was not public knowledge. Moris feared for her safety and privacy and that of their children if this was disclosed.

Yet this "high court" determined that, by withholding that information, Kopelman was an incredible witness.

No matter that defense lawyer, Edward Fitzgerald, reminded the court that the Spanish security firm, UC Global, constantly spied on Assange in the Ecuadorian embassy for the CIA. It even stole for the CIA a diaper of Assange's first child to obtain DNA. CIA agents also discussed poisoning or kidnapping Assange. Baraitser heard this testimony. Julian Assange spying: Spanish firm that spied on Julian Assange tried to find out if he fathered a child at Ecuadorian embassy | International | EL PAÍS in English (elpais.com)

All of the judges who have sat above Julian with gothic wigs and heavy robes look and act condescending towards him and his team of lawyers and witnesses. As reported by Joe Lauria, Judge Holyrode (no forename given) was no different. Holyrode "gave full attention to Dobbin but fiddled with his pen and looked around the room when Fitzgerald spoke". US Wins Right to Appeal Health Grounds on Assange Extradition - Consortiumnews

Clair Dobbin, British lawyer for the U.S., said the U.S. government would show that Assange's mental-health problems did not meet the threshold required in law to prevent extradition. Furthermore, Judge Baraitser erred when she did not consider the fact that witness Kopelman had not informed her that Assange had a lover, the mother of his two children, as important.

Edward Fitzgerald told the court that Judge Baraitser, having heard all of the evidence in the case, was in the best position to assess it and reach her decision, including concerning the "human predicament" in which Assange's partner, Stella Moris, found herself at the time.

Judge Holyrode ruled that Kopelman's testimony had been misleading, even if the expert's actions had been deemed an "understandable human response" designed to protect the privacy of Assange's partner and children.

The judge said that, in those circumstances, it was "at least arguable" that Baraitser erred in basing her conclusions on the professor's evidence. Julian Assange loses court battle to stop US expanding extradition appeal | Julian Assange | The Guardian

Jacobin's reporter Chip Gibbons summarized:

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Ron Ridenour Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Ron Ridenour is a retired journalist, anti-war and radical activist; author of a dozen books, including "The Russian Peace Threat: Pentagon on Alert".

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Key Witness Admits Lying for U.S. Phony Case Against Julian Assange

Looking Back at Today's Uprising: Unify the Movements

Denmark, the US's 51st state: Social Democrat Government Dares Not Criticize US

Fight for Promised Peace Dividend; Interview with John Rachel

Denmark Authorities in Denial About Racist Bestial Murder

U.S.-Backed Ecuador Government Tries Stopping Socialist Electoral Victory

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Ron Ridenour

Become a Fan
Author 65224
(Member since May 16, 2011), 4 fans, 19 articles, 24 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Stand UP Now for Julian Assange and Free Press.

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 12, 2021 at 11:53:32 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 