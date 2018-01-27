Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Sean Hannity snippet shows how to keep the Fox News viewer misinformed (VIDEO)

(Image by Egberto Willies)   Permission   Details   DMCA
When one watches Fox News, it is easy to see why their viewers are so misinformed. The network uses proven techniques to keep its viewers, pump them with propaganda & misinformation, and then distract them from reality.

Sean Hannity uses the bait & switch technique on Fox News to distract his viewers

Recently many news agencies reported with corroborated sources that Donald Trump attempted to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller. President Trump has been lying for months about not even considering firing the special counsel. The president when confronted with the revelation in Davos, referred to it as fake news.

Sean Hannity attempted the bloviation with his viewers. Hannity immediately reported that the president's attorney dismissed the story. A few minutes later since Fox News was now saying that in fact, the story was right, he came with a dismissive semi-correction followed by bait & switch. He showed his viewers an exhilarating car crash. Now they have forgotten all about the deception.

Americans have been progressively trained to be easily distracted, develop a short attention span, and jump to the next high. It serves the plutocracy well.

This is very similar to how monarchies have maintained power over the masses for centuries. Move to Amend in Utah used a skit to demonstrate how all aspects of our plutocracy implement that Bread & Circus technique. Check it out as it is very well worth the watch.

 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

