General News    H2'ed 2/2/23

Satanic Temple Rescues Reproductive Freedom

Baphomet
Baphomet
(Image by marcn)

When SCOTUS steals human rights, the Satanic Temple steps in to rescue reproductive freedoms from the hands of toxic KKKristianity. And they do it, as usual, with panache.

Fox News states:

The Satanic Temple is opening a health clinic in New Mexico to provide "free religious medication abortion" and will name the facility "The Samuel Alito's Mom's Satanic Abortion Clinic" in mockery of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, who authored the opinion overturning Roe v. Wade.

TST Health, the new medical services arm of the nontheistic religious organization, will provide telehealth screenings and appointments to provide abortion pills to patients. These services will be provided free of charge as part of The Satanic Temple's "abortion ritual," though patients must still pay for the medications from a pharmacy, which typically cost around $90, according to the TST Health website.

Daily Kos chimes in:

It's not clear whether members of the Satanic Temple really worship--or even believe in--Satan or if they're simply partaking in an elaborate kayfabe designed to one day coax a facial expression out of Mike Pence. Either way, they're doing some great work.

The temple is known for its cheeky PR campaigns and pro-secular-government initiatives, which include supporting reproductive freedom, advocating for church-state separation, and doing other "Satanic good works."

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Comments

4 people are discussing this page, with 5 comments

Kathleen Murphy

(Member since Sep 30, 2012)
  New Content

More fetus tissue for Satanists to experiment with? Jacob Rothschild posed for a picture with the celebrated Marina Abramovic in front of a painting of Satan (she was caught in emails with the pedo-Podesta brothers who just happen to use all the same code-words pedophiles use -as exposed by Julian Assange before the govt hammer finally came down upon him).

We should all keep in mind that there were hundreds of McMartin preschool children who were documented to have bleeding rectums and numerous STDs, as well as the tunnels being discovered exactly as the children described them by a team of professional archeologists hired by the parents, which the media ignored and the judge in the McMartin preschool case did not allow into evidence.

The perpetrators of these heinous crimes committed against these young children in the early 1980's have never been brought to justice mainly because the media whipped up the public into a hysteria frenzy that it was all a "Satanic Panic" hoax.

Submitted on Monday, Feb 6, 2023 at 1:42:03 PM

Author 0
Kathleen Murphy

(Member since Sep 30, 2012)
Reply to Kathleen Murphy:

How could I forget to add this link (regarding the celebrated Satanist, Marina Abramovic)-- .bitchute.com/video/lQ0kOISN2f0E/

Submitted on Monday, Feb 6, 2023 at 1:45:07 PM

Author 0
Chuck Nafziger

(Member since Oct 12, 2008)
  New Content

It looks like the Satanic Temple in your article is doing some good things, but I am intrigued by all the not so benign Satanic references I have been seeing lately. The UnHoly Grammies come to mind along with looks at who "they" are in a recent documentary series, Never Again Is Now Global. The occult and Satanism are also mentioned alongside many of the semi-secret fraternal organizations that seem to be part of the behind the scenes politics.

I am convinced we are in a spiritual battle now against a strange. largely unseen cabal. The shadowy figure gives off occasional whiffs of the occult and Satanism hinting as to who and what our opponent, 'They,' may be. I think the whiffs will gradually accumulate to an odor, Will "Brimstone" become a best selling incense in the future?

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 7, 2023 at 2:24:24 PM

Author 0
Robert Gormley

(Member since Dec 12, 2009)
Reply to Chuck Nafziger:

"I am convinced we are in a spiritual battle now against a strange. largely unseen cabal. "

You are 100% absolutely correct Mr. Nafziger. As the bible says: "Our battle is not against flesh and blood, but against spiritual entities in high places."

The author is either naive to the evil of Satanism or part of the problem.

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 7, 2023 at 3:08:24 PM

Author 0
Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011)
Reply to Robert Gormley:

It is always easier to live via fantasies and myths.

The term "battle" is itself problematic and may in fact serve "dark forces" should they exist (and if they do, I believe they have only relative, but not absolute reality).

The spiritual journey involves growth - making the human ego transparent to the light of the Infinite. IMO, this entails the experience of Oneness, not the "twoness" implied by the term "battle."

This, in my opinion, is true at both the individual and planetary level.

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 8, 2023 at 1:02:49 AM

Author 0
