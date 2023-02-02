Satanic Temple Rescues Reproductive Freedom

When SCOTUS steals human rights, the Satanic Temple steps in to rescue reproductive freedoms from the hands of toxic KKKristianity. And they do it, as usual, with panache.

Fox News states:

The Satanic Temple is opening a health clinic in New Mexico to provide "free religious medication abortion" and will name the facility "The Samuel Alito's Mom's Satanic Abortion Clinic" in mockery of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, who authored the opinion overturning Roe v. Wade.

TST Health, the new medical services arm of the nontheistic religious organization, will provide telehealth screenings and appointments to provide abortion pills to patients. These services will be provided free of charge as part of The Satanic Temple's "abortion ritual," though patients must still pay for the medications from a pharmacy, which typically cost around $90, according to the TST Health website.