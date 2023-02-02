Satanic Temple Rescues Reproductive Freedom

When SCOTUS steals human rights, the Satanic Temple steps in to rescue reproductive freedoms from the hands of toxic KKKristianity. And they do it, as usual, with panache.
Fox News states:
The Satanic Temple is opening a health clinic in New Mexico to provide "free religious medication abortion" and will name the facility "The Samuel Alito's Mom's Satanic Abortion Clinic" in mockery of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, who authored the opinion overturning Roe v. Wade.
TST Health, the new medical services arm of the nontheistic religious organization, will provide telehealth screenings and appointments to provide abortion pills to patients. These services will be provided free of charge as part of The Satanic Temple's "abortion ritual," though patients must still pay for the medications from a pharmacy, which typically cost around $90, according to the TST Health website.
Daily Kos chimes in:
It's not clear whether members of the Satanic Temple really worship--or even believe in--Satan or if they're simply partaking in an elaborate kayfabe designed to one day coax a facial expression out of Mike Pence. Either way, they're doing some great work.
The temple is known for its cheeky PR campaigns and pro-secular-government initiatives, which include supporting reproductive freedom, advocating for church-state separation, and doing other "Satanic good works."