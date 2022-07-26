SEDITION! - A Randy Rainbow Parody, just as good the 2nd time around



Still shot from Sedition video below

(Image by Randy Rainbow) Details DMCA



Over a year after the insurrection Randy Rainbow's parody of the song "Tradition" from "Fiddler on the Roof" is just as wonderful and as needed as it was when first posted.

Clever and creative, "SEDITION! - A Randy Rainbow Parody" is on point and perfect in every way. As usual, he wrote, acted, sang, produced, and uploaded this video within days of the actual event. Randy Rainbow is a musical and comedic genius.

This video has over three million views on YouTube. Laughter is good for the soul, so enjoy again: