Randy Rainbow's Ba-a-a-a-a-a-ack; Skewers Santos

Comedian and singer, Randy Rainbow, known for his viral musical political satire parodies during the Trump so-called presidency, has had a bit of a rest since Biden was elected. However, with irresistible fresh meat to feed upon, Rainbow released his latest Youtube song, "Life's a F-king Fantasy for Santos," on March 15. This masterpiece parodies "Jolly Holiday" from Mary Poppins (Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman) and "Georgy Girl" by The Seekers (Tom Springfield).
Enjoy!