Randy Rainbow's Ba-a-a-a-a-a-ack; Skewers Santos



Randy Rainbow, screen shot from video

Comedian and singer, Randy Rainbow, known for his viral musical political satire parodies during the Trump so-called presidency, has had a bit of a rest since Biden was elected. However, with irresistible fresh meat to feed upon, Rainbow released his latest Youtube song, "Life's a F-king Fantasy for Santos," on March 15. This masterpiece parodies "Jolly Holiday" from Mary Poppins (Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman) and "Georgy Girl" by The Seekers (Tom Springfield). Enjoy!

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January,



