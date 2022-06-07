Russian Official Warns of 'Horsemen of the Apocalypse' - What Does That Demonstrate?

The deadly and catastrophic Russian invasion of, and war against, Ukraine has been going on for over 100 days now, and there is no end in sight. Russian Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Anatolyevich Medvedev recently said, regarding the Russian war against Ukraine, "...one can believe that the horsemen of the Apocalypse are already on their way and all hope is in Almighty God."

His statement using the biblical teaching of the "Apocalypse" in conjunction with "Almighty God" demonstrates that Medvedev, who speaks for nuclear-armed Russia, is mixing and confusing the Christian Bible's Book of Revelation with God. It is also demonstrating the dangerous fact that the harmful violence promoting religious superstitions in the Bible are taken seriously by people in very powerful positions in world governments.

Russia is not the only government to take the ungodly superstitions and myths of the Bible seriously. The Jewish state of Israel, which has nuclear weapons of mass destruction, not only takes seriously the nonsense of the Hebrew Bible, the Christian Old Testament, its very existence is based on the Hebrew Bible's myths. This was made evident when Danny Danon, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations in 2016, said:

We do have biblical rights to the land. Whether you are Christian, Muslim, or Jew - you read the Bible, you read the stories of the Bible - it's all there. This (the Hebrew Bible/Old Testament) is our deed to the land. That's biblical.

Deists are in a unique position to help remove the Bible as a tool of governmental leverage for warmongering. This is true because Deists believe in The Supreme Intelligence/God, as the Enlightenment Deist Voltaire made clear, while openly and honestly rejecting the Bible, or any man-made book, as being the Word of God. Our belief in God gives us common ground with the rank-and-file members of the "revealed" religions. Our open rejection of the Bible and other man-made "holy" books helps people to objectively see what the Bible actually teaches. It helps people to apply their own God-given innate reason to the contents of the Bible. One thing the Bible and all of the man-made "holy" scriptures have in common is the complete inability to withstand the test of our God-given reason. When a large enough number of people apply their God-given reason to the Bible, the Bible will no longer be a tool for the warmongers.

Imagine if Deists had already reached the majority of people on Earth with Deism, and Medvedev made his statement about the horsemen of the Apocalypse. He would be called a dimwit and laughed out of the press conference. Most Deists look at the Book of Revelation in a manner similar to that of the Deist Thomas Jefferson. Jefferson wrote this about the Book of Revelation to his friend General Alexander Smyth on January 17, 1825:

I considered it (the Book of Revelation) as merely the ravings of a maniac, no more worthy nor capable of explanation than the incoherencies of our own nightly dreams.... There is not coherence enough in them to countenance any suite of rational ideas. You will judge, therefore, from this how impossible I think it that either your explanation or that of any man in 'the heavens above, or on the earth beneath,' can be a correct one. What has no meaning admits no explanation; and pardon me if I say, with the candor of friendship, that I think your time too valuable, and your understanding of too high an order, to be wasted on these paralogisms. You will perceive, I hope, also, that I do not consider them as revelations of the Supreme Being, whom I would not so far blaspheme as to impute to Him a pretension of revelation, couched at the same time in terms which, He would know, were never to be understood by those whom they were addressed.

Not only did Jefferson make clear his objective observations about the Book of Revelation, he also made clear that studying the Book of Revelation, and trying to make sense of it, is a waste of time, and time is what our lives are made of. If we don't want to waste our lives, we should not spend any time trying to make sense of nonsense, religious or otherwise.