Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

Right Wing TEA Party Republican slams Nunes & GOP as hacks on FBI Memo Scandal (VIDEO)

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Egberto Willies       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 2/2/18

Author 504047
Become a Fan
  (14 fans)

(Image by Egberto Willies)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

The President has given Rep Devin Nunes and Congressional Republicans from the House Intelligence Committee authorization to release their tainted and misleading memo that reportedly smears the FBI.

Joe Walsh slams Devin Nunes and GOP as hacks for FBI Memo release

When a Right Wing Tea Party Republican like Joe Walsh decides to slam his party for irresponsibly releasing a tainted FBI memo, there is a problem. Former Congressman Joe Walsh (R-IL) appeared on CNN and scorched Devin Nunes and Republicans.

"Devon Nunez is a partisan animal," Joe Walsh said. "In my experience in Congress, he was one of the most partisan Republicans we had. His job back then was to protect the party. Sadly Brianna his job today is to protect Trump and not protect the country. I mean putting out, and let's let's be clear about what this is, everybody wants to release the memo. Be honest about what it is. It's a Republican memo. This is a partisan memo written by Nunez and Republican staffers. If he were serious, Brianna, about finding out what the FBI might have done, he wouldn't be acting so partisan. But he's decided. I think he decided a while ago; his job is to protect Trump no matter what."

And Joe Walsh was not done there.

- Advertisement -

"I feel like I'm in 'bizarro' world," Walsh continued. "I'm concerned about what Russia did in our election. I'm concerned if any American colluded with or helped Russia. And yes, Brianna, I'm concerned if there were any FBI surveillance abuses that went on and swayed the election. I'm concerned about it all. Devin Nunes should be too which is why it demands a serious, nonpartisan, bipartisan investigation. Not what Nunes is doing, Brianna. If he were serious about finding out the truth he, wouldn't be sending out, releasing to the public, some partisan Republican memo, that nobody will understand, without any background, without any context, without the underlying surveillance. I go back to it, the Republicans have decided our job is to protect Trump and not the truth, That's a shame."

A stopped clock is on time at least twice a day. Joe Walsh has not been shy in slamming his party over the last few years.

Here is both the tainted FBI Memo and the President's declassification.

- Advertisement -

(Article changed on February 2, 2018 at 19:19)

(Article changed on February 2, 2018 at 19:24)

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Egberto WilliesEgberto Willies is a political activist, author, political blogger, radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX. Egberto is an ardent Liberal that believes tolerance is essential. His favorite phrase is "political involvement should be a requirement for citizenship". He believes that we must get away from the current policies that reward those who simply move money/capital and produce nothing tangible for our society. If a change in policy does not occur, America will be no different than many oligarchic societies where a few are able to accumulate wealth while (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

What happens when Trump supporters realize they've been had?

Is Senator Corker building case for removing Trump via 25th Amendment?

Democrat stops CNN Host cold as she appeased Trump admin's felonies (VIDEO)

O'Donnell turns Trump stunt into GOP excoriation & Democratic narrative win (VIDEO)

Trump Effect: Minnesota mayoral candidate shocking racial rant (VIDEO)

MSNBC Panel berates Fox News for dishonest rant: 'Useless Idiots' for Trump (VIDEO)

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 