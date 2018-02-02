

The President has given Rep Devin Nunes and Congressional Republicans from the House Intelligence Committee authorization to release their tainted and misleading memo that reportedly smears the FBI.

When a Right Wing Tea Party Republican like Joe Walsh decides to slam his party for irresponsibly releasing a tainted FBI memo, there is a problem. Former Congressman Joe Walsh (R-IL) appeared on CNN and scorched Devin Nunes and Republicans.

"Devon Nunez is a partisan animal," Joe Walsh said. "In my experience in Congress, he was one of the most partisan Republicans we had. His job back then was to protect the party. Sadly Brianna his job today is to protect Trump and not protect the country. I mean putting out, and let's let's be clear about what this is, everybody wants to release the memo. Be honest about what it is. It's a Republican memo. This is a partisan memo written by Nunez and Republican staffers. If he were serious, Brianna, about finding out what the FBI might have done, he wouldn't be acting so partisan. But he's decided. I think he decided a while ago; his job is to protect Trump no matter what."

And Joe Walsh was not done there.

"I feel like I'm in 'bizarro' world," Walsh continued. "I'm concerned about what Russia did in our election. I'm concerned if any American colluded with or helped Russia. And yes, Brianna, I'm concerned if there were any FBI surveillance abuses that went on and swayed the election. I'm concerned about it all. Devin Nunes should be too which is why it demands a serious, nonpartisan, bipartisan investigation. Not what Nunes is doing, Brianna. If he were serious about finding out the truth he, wouldn't be sending out, releasing to the public, some partisan Republican memo, that nobody will understand, without any background, without any context, without the underlying surveillance. I go back to it, the Republicans have decided our job is to protect Trump and not the truth, That's a shame."

A stopped clock is on time at least twice a day. Joe Walsh has not been shy in slamming his party over the last few years.

Here is both the tainted FBI Memo and the President's declassification.

