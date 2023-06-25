Religious Violence is Intensifying in Palestinian West Bank



Jewish Israeli 'settlers'/squatters burning Palestinian homes in Nablus, Palestinian West Bank.

(Image by Counterfire.org) Details DMCA



Since February of 2023, with the attack on the Palestinian city of Nablus in the Palestinian West Bank by the Jewish state of Israel's occupation forces, which killed 11 Palestinians, religious violence has been intensifying in that area of the "holy" land.

Shortly after the deadly attack by Israeli occupation troops on Nablus, Palestinian fighters struck back by killing two Israeli Jews who were "settlers"/squatters on Palestinian land. This in turn sparked hundreds of Jewish "settlers"/squatters to invade the Palestinian village of Huwara, killing at least one Palestinian, wounding hundreds of others and burning Palestinians' homes and cars.

On Monday, June 19th, Israeli occupation forces attacked the Palestinian refugee camp of Jenin, killing seven Palestinians. They used American Apache helicopters in their attack that were given to them by US politicians who are beholden to Israel's very powerful lobby in Washington.

On Tuesday, the day after Israel's deadly assault on Jenin, Palestinian resistance fighters killed four Israeli Jewish "settlers"/squatters near the illegal Jewish "settlement" of Eli in the Palestinian West Bank. (To understand the mindset of many religious Jews and the Jewish state of Israel, they do not refer to the Palestinian West Bank and Palestinian East Jerusalem by those names. Instead, they revert back to the names used in the Hebrew and Christian Bibles of Samaria and Judea respectively. This reminds me of a statement by the father of the pro-Israel, warmongering neocon movement, Leo Strauss. Strauss said in his speech Progress or Return? The Contemporary Crisis in Western Civilization, "Judaism is a concern with return; it is not a concern with progress. 'Return' can easily be expressed in biblical Hebrew; 'progress' cannot.")

The killing of the four Israeli Jewish "settlers"/squatters motivated hundreds of Jewish "settlers"/squatters to invade the Palestinian town of Turmus Ayya. They used the same violent actions as were employed in the assault on Huwara. They burned down homes of Palestinians, burned their cars and shot and killed at least one Palestinian and wounded at least five others. Here's an insightful article about a Palestinian American and her family who are spending the summer in Turmus Ayya, the town she was born in.

The reason for the violence between Israel and Palestine regarding the illegally and cruelly Israeli occupied Palestinian West Bank and Palestinian East Jerusalem is religion, Judaism in particular. Judaism has as its "Word of God" the Hebrew Bible. Belief in the Hebrew Bible/Christian Old Testament means belief in what the ancient Jewish clergymen who wrote the Bible claim at Genesis 15:18, that God told Abram, aka Abraham:

In the same day the LORD made a covenant with Abram, saying, Unto thy seed have I given this land, from the river of Egypt unto the great river, the river Euphrates:

This belief by the government of Israel was made very clear in 2016 when the United Nations passed a resolution condemning Israel's illegal, brutal and expanding occupation of Palestinian land. Israel's ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, gave a speech defending the occupation. In his speech he said,

We do have biblical rights to the land. Whether you are Christian, Muslim, or Jew - you read the Bible, you read the stories of the Bible - it's all there. This is our deed to the land. That's biblical.

That's all Israel has to stand on regarding its theft of Palestinian land and the killing of Palestinians who get in its way, ancient Jewish superstitious nonsense! This shows, without a doubt, that Israel's illegal occupation that has been going on since June of 1967, is religious terrorism based on the Hebrew Bible.

The ancient Jewish clergymen who wrote the Hebrew Bible, wrote at Deuteronomy 7:6 that God said God chose the Jews "above all people that are upon the face of the earth." Albert Einstein took issue with this false claim when he wrote:

"For me the Jewish religion like all other religions is an incarnation of the most childish superstition. And the Jewish people to whom I gladly belong ... have no different quality for me than all other people. As far as my experience goes, they are also no better than other human groups, although they are protected from the worst cancers by a lack of power. Otherwise, I cannot see anything 'chosen' about them." (Now that the Jewish state of Israel has tremendous power, they are fully immersed in the worst cancers as their religious-based cruel treatment of Palestinians shows.)

The superstitions of Judaism and the other "revealed" religions can only be rendered harmless by the use of our innate God-given reason. Reason is what Deism is based upon. Deism has unlimited potential for good. An important part of the good Deism can bring about is ending the belief that The Supreme Intelligence/God has written or dictated any "holy" book to any human being. Without the ungodly "holy" books of the various "revealed" religions, whether the Hebrew Bible, the Christian Bible, the Quran or the Book of Mormon, humanity would have a much better chance of living together peacefully.

All of the man-made "holy" books/words of God have two things in common: they promote religious violence, and they cannot withstand the test of our innate God-given reason. If Deists and all freethinkers want to end religious violence, we must openly and regularly apply our innate God-given reason to all of the harmful "holy" books, so that people can see that The Supreme Intelligence/God gave them their innate reason and not any of the "holy" books. This will help them realize the truth to this statement made by Thomas Paine in The Age of Reason: