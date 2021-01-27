Reflecting the Authoritarian Climate, Washington Will Remain Militarized Until At Least March

From Substack



Troops in the streets

Washington, DC has been continuously militarized beginning the week leading up to Joe Biden's inauguration, when 20,000 National Guard troops were deployed onto the streets of the nation's capital. The original justification was that this show of massive force was necessary to secure the inauguration in light of the January 6 riot at the Capitol. But with the inauguration over and done, those troops remain and are not going anywhere any time soon. Working with federal law enforcement agencies, the National Guard Bureau announced on Monday that between 5,000 and 7,000 troops will remain in Washington until at least mid-March.



Earlier today, the Acting Chief of the Capitol Police acknowledged that they had advanced knowledge of what was planned but failed to take necessary steps to police it.

Future violent acts in the name of right-wing extremism, as well as other causes, is highly likely if not inevitable. But the idea that the country faces some sort of existential armed insurrection that only the military can suppress is laughable on its face.

Recall that ABC News, on January 11, citing "an internal FBI bulletin obtained by ABC News," claimed that "starting this week and running through at least Inauguration Day, armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols and at the U.S. Capitol." The news outlet added in highly dramatic and alarming tones:

"The FBI has also received information in recent days on a group calling for 'storming' state, local and federal government courthouses and administrative buildings in the event President Donald Trump is removed from office prior to Inauguration Day. The group is also planning to 'storm' government offices in every state the day President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated, regardless of whether the states certified electoral votes for Biden or Trump."

None of that happened. There was virtually no unrest or violence during inauguration week except for some anti-Biden protests held by leftist and anarchist protesters that resulted in a few smashed windows at the Oregon Democratic Party and some vandalism at a Starbucks in Seattle. "Trump supporters threatened state Capitols but failed to show on Inauguration Day," was the headline NBC News chose to try to justify this gap between media claims and reality

Outnumbered police officers, encumbered by feckless politicians, bore the brunt of the violence. In New York State, rioters ran over officers with cars on at least three occasions. In Las Vegas, an officer is in "grave" condition after being shot in the head by a rioter. In St. Louis, four police officers were shot as they attempted to disperse a mob throwing bricks and dumping gasoline; in a separate incident, a 77-year-old retired police captain was shot to death as he tried to stop looters from ransacking a pawnshop. This is "somebody's granddaddy," a bystander screamed at the scene.

(Cotton's claim that police officers "bore the brunt of the violence" was questionable, given how many protesters were also killed or maimed, but it is true that numerous police officers were attacked, including fatally). Cotton acknowledged that the central cause of the protests was a just one, noting they were provoked by "the wrongful death of George Floyd." He also strongly affirmed the right of people to peacefully protest in support of that cause, accusing those justifying the violence of "a revolting moral equivalence of rioters and looters to peaceful, law-abiding protesters," adding: "A majority who seek to protest peacefully shouldn't be confused with bands of miscreants." But he insisted that, absent military reinforcements, innocent people, principally ones in poor communities, will suffer. "These rioters, if not subdued, not only will destroy the livelihoods of law-abiding citizens but will also take more innocent lives," Cotton wrote, adding: "Many poor communities that still bear scars from past upheavals will be set back still further."