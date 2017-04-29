Refresh  

Reality TV Trump

By Mike Malloy
Reprinted from www.mikemalloy.com

There's never a shortage of topics these days, eh Truthseekers? Trump's miserable failures on his 100 day promises: No Obamacare repeal, no end to NAFTA, no jailing Hillary Clinton, no new coal mining jobs, no Muslim ban, no moving the US Embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, no ending the Iran nuclear deal, no reversal of normalization with Cuba, no labeling China a currency manipulator, no infrastructure legislation, no undoing of Dodd-Frank, no hiring freeze on federal employees, no ban on foreign lobbyists, no revocation of DACA, no Mexican wall, and no tax reform.

Geez, what's he been doing, other than bombing Syria and hanging with his homies at Mar a Lago?

That tax reform one-pager his minions scribbled out at the last minute was a joke. My weekly Kroger list is longer and more complete. Plus, I know how my groceries will be funded, and they won't put me trillions of dollars in debt.

And what's with all the stonewalling on Mike Flynn? He's been fired, right? Why protect his White House documents, unless they reveal that all this bogus "extreme vetting" Trump promised was as legitimate as a degree from Trump University. Oh, and the real possibility it's not a coincidence that all these Trumpites who worked on his campaign and ended up in his staff or on his cabinet have direct relations with Russian propaganda outlets, spy agencies, or foreign officials.

Now that ultra-biased Neocon Rep. Nunes has been replaced by Rep. Mike Conway on the House Intel Russian Probe, this are moving at a brisk pace. They just announced an upcoming series of hearings that includes 36-48 witnesses, including former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, former CIA Director John Brennan, and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper. CNN's Anderson Cooper reported last night that Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner; confidante Roger Stone; former national security adviser, Michael Flynn; and early Trump campaign adviser Carter Page are all on the witness list.

Whew -- talk about must-see TV! Just in time for summer re-runs doldrums, too! Trump is about to return to Reality TV, like it or not. Well, he loves HUUUUUGE ratings after all.

www.mikemalloy.com
Mike Malloy is a former writer and producer for CNN (1984-87) and CNN-International (2000). His professional experience includes newspaper columnist and editor, writer, rock concert producer and actor.
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

