"And then, Rasputin's illegitimate daughter, Dorothy, stood, stern and wispy, she was 104, "I've seen a lot in my lifetime: murder, destruction, passion and good things. Russia, oh Russia, maybe the most physically blessed country in the world, has fallen under the spell of evil men, again and again. The blessings of fertile steppes and aromatic woodlands was not enough to insure goodness. The blessings of the natural world abound in all countries and still evil men rise up and deny Creation. Was my Father evil? Possibly, but also a great lover. I have thought much about this over the years. I don't have much time left. Evil is not devils and monsters -- it is simply the absence of love."

"As a psychiatrist I have witnessed the dramatic effects of cognitive dissonance. You and you and you," she said pointing into the crowd. "You can't hate any of mankind and love mankind at the same time. This is the dilemma of despots. Once they hate there is no space left for goodness -- they have banished love from the room. Comrade Lenin began with love for his fellow man. Then he let hate reign. You know the rest of the story."

"Mr. Trump lives in darkness, the rich darkness of those with the fate of others in their hands. My life has been long. I have watched this darkness wash over leaders around this world over and over. Don't let his darkness become yours..." From "Rasputin's Daughter Speaks at Whole Foods" By Franklin Cincinnatus