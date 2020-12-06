Playing musical monoliths, but with whom?



Another mystery monolith appears in California days after Utah and Romania ANOTHER mysterious monolith has appeared -- this time in California -- as the strange metal structures keep popping up around the globe.

By Bob Gaydos

They're here.

Who's here? Where?

Them! They're here. Well, actually, they seem to be everywhere.

Who?

Them. You know, the ones who planted a 10-foot tall, three-sided silver monolith into the rocky ground of an isolated section of southeast Utah populated only by bighorn sheep. Not to mention another monolith in Romania and another one in California. What a week. No sooner did one disappear than another appeared. It's like a game of musical monoliths, without the music. As far as we know.

What do you mean?

Well, the three monoliths all popped up, seemingly out of nowhere, in remote areas of the planet, at the same time the Arecibo Radio Observatory, our famed ear to the universe, was falling down on itself in Puerto Rico. It's almost as if there's a silent message in the monoliths.

But the Utah monolith was gone two days after it appeared what's up with that?

Well, it was reportedly carted off by a bunch of preserve the wilderness types. "Leave no trace," you know? Their thinking is that some artist planted the monolith in a desolate part of Utah, but that it really belonged in a museum. A lot of people made the connection with the "Star Wars" monolith. A joke, they said. In any event, the wilderness group apparently tracked it down like a lot of other people - knocked it down and took it away, rivets and all. The removers also supposedly said they didn't think it was safe to have a lot of people wandering around in such rugged, isolated country looking for the object.

Somebody supposedly also took pictures of the whole removal operation and some people wrote media reports on it. Everyone said definitively that the monolith wasn't the work of extraterrestrials. After all, it had rivets.

Now, I'm not a big conspiracy guy, but I'm also more inclined to go with synchronicity over coincidence. And, our government has been known to hide information pertaining to possible connection with alien contact. No one knows who planted the Utah monolith and no one checked on the crew that removed it. And no one knows how the one in Romania appeared and disappeared. Or where the one in California came from.

So what are you saying?

Think about it. The planet is a mess right now. Pandemic a million-and-a-half deaths. Global warming. Widespread hunger. Constant war. Racial strife. Trump.

