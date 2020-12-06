 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 12/6/20

Playing musical monoliths, but with whom?

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 72391
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bob Gaydos


Another mystery monolith appears in California days after Utah and Romania ANOTHER mysterious monolith has appeared -- this time in California -- as the strange metal structures keep popping up around the globe.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: The Sun)   Details   DMCA

By Bob Gaydos

They're here.

Who's here? Where?

Them! They're here. Well, actually, they seem to be everywhere.

Who?

Them. You know, the ones who planted a 10-foot tall, three-sided silver monolith into the rocky ground of an isolated section of southeast Utah populated only by bighorn sheep. Not to mention another monolith in Romania and another one in California. What a week. No sooner did one disappear than another appeared. It's like a game of musical monoliths, without the music. As far as we know.

What do you mean?

Well, the three monoliths all popped up, seemingly out of nowhere, in remote areas of the planet, at the same time the Arecibo Radio Observatory, our famed ear to the universe, was falling down on itself in Puerto Rico. It's almost as if there's a silent message in the monoliths.

But the Utah monolith was gone two days after it appeared what's up with that?

Well, it was reportedly carted off by a bunch of preserve the wilderness types. "Leave no trace," you know? Their thinking is that some artist planted the monolith in a desolate part of Utah, but that it really belonged in a museum. A lot of people made the connection with the "Star Wars" monolith. A joke, they said. In any event, the wilderness group apparently tracked it down like a lot of other people - knocked it down and took it away, rivets and all. The removers also supposedly said they didn't think it was safe to have a lot of people wandering around in such rugged, isolated country looking for the object.

Somebody supposedly also took pictures of the whole removal operation and some people wrote media reports on it. Everyone said definitively that the monolith wasn't the work of extraterrestrials. After all, it had rivets.

Now, I'm not a big conspiracy guy, but I'm also more inclined to go with synchronicity over coincidence. And, our government has been known to hide information pertaining to possible connection with alien contact. No one knows who planted the Utah monolith and no one checked on the crew that removed it. And no one knows how the one in Romania appeared and disappeared. Or where the one in California came from.

So what are you saying?

Think about it. The planet is a mess right now. Pandemic a million-and-a-half deaths. Global warming. Widespread hunger. Constant war. Racial strife. Trump.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Bob Gaydos Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Bob Gaydos is a veteran of 40-plus years in daily newspapers. He began as police reporter with The (Binghamton, N.Y.) Sun-Bulletin, eventually covering government and politics as well as serving as city editor, features editor, sports editor and (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

It’s time to un-dumb America

Look at me, would you believe 'the picture of health'?

Falling in love with squats, sort of

For shame, America, for shame

Alt-Right: A trumped-up label for bigots

On acting my age, whatever that means

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 