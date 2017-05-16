- Advertisement -

Part III explores more recent attempts to reach back into the original principles by which human communities were organized, which I call the paradigm of political equality. We begin where we left off, seeking in the end for a solid foundation for a revolution which will reclaim our ancient heritage and end the slaughter which has been presented to us as inevitable.

At any rate, the evidence is clear that "primitive man" did not have wars or massacres. But since the Agricultural Revolution 10-15,000 years ago, human society has been racked by slavery and wars, exploitation and violence. Here is the reason:

The early communities lived in an abundant environment where they could survive, working part of the day, by gathering fruits and seeds. In hard times, they would scavenge the remains of animals killed by lions, etc. In very hard times, they would resort to hunting in a co-operative way and then sharing the results. They did not store foods...as there was no need to. And thus they accumulated no "wealth" or surpluses. Thus, there was no motive to kill, to steal or to disrupt the co-operation needed for survival. As Darwin wrote, co-operation is the highest level of evolution. The paradigm was a politics of co-operation based on sharing, both food gathering and sharing with no guardians or rulers needed to control the surpluses that only arose in the later settled agricultural societies.

With the Agricultural Revolution, surpluses were saved, hoarding began to prepare for lean years. As a result, a guardian class protected and distributed the resources.



Pyramids

George Michaels concluded that human society was inevitably oligarchic, while Karl Marx argued that capitalism was not the final state of human organization but the final stage of hierarchical society, doomed to fall by its own contradictions IF it did not destroy itself in a war of "each against each."

This inevitably led to a class division: those who produced and those who guarded. In time, the guardians assumed the role of rulers, dictating plans for irrigation systems, controlling distribution, and settling land disputes. In time, these rulers assumed the mantle of Kings, with absolute power, and to rationalize this power, they invented gods, themselves being identified as gods or at least the emissaries of gods. And thus, the egalitarian politics of shared labor and fruits of the labor was replaced by the hierarchical politics characterized by "surplus value," slavery, ruling classes, religion (to justify the unequal distribution of wealth and power), and wars to seize land and resources, as well as the surpluses. This model, which replaced the non-hierarchical paradigm of tribal politics, still sounds modern, as we live in a world of classes and wars.

Politics is not hierarchy, though an early 20th Century sociologist made precisely this claim in his Iron Law of Oligarchy.

George Michaels, a German social scientist who evolved from left wing to fascist, claimed that "whoever says organization says oligarchy (the epitome of hierarchy)." Clearly, our past history disproves this "Iron Law" since clearly the early tribes were organized according to a different paradigm based on distributed power, which became known as "equality." The Iron Law leads straight to fascism, the total acceptance of violence as the only possible way that human society can be controlled. To refute the Iron Law is to dig a tunnel out of this brutal conclusion. That is our goal in exhuming the rotting flesh of the paradigm of domination.

Thus, given the definition of politics as the way in which the "household (the original Greek meaning)" or community is organized, there are two basic political paradigms: the earliest being the egalitarian model which had no concept of hierarchy (or war) and the later, very recent model of master/slave and characterized by constant warfare.



Master potter spins his wheel

The potter uses the revolving wheel to form the vessel. The vessel is empty of everything except human dreams. The wheel allows us to move by returning to the point of origin in a dynamic way.

I will conclude by redefining revolution, to go to the roots of its original meaning and how in returning to that primary concept, we can facilitate the reclaiming of our ancient paradigm of a society based on equality and consent of the governed (to use the words of the Declaration of Independence, a call for revolution), on distributed power and shared resources. Jefferson, like Thomas Paine, believed that that the natural wealth of the land, the sea, the mineral resources, etc., which were not built by anyone, therefore belonged to humanity communally.



thomas paine

In Agrarian Justice, Paine argued that those who exploit what belongs to all of us must pay for it, with the "rent" used to fund healthcare, education, road, etc. Paine, of course, was despised by the Founding Fathers who wrote the Constitution (a far different group than the Founding Fathers of the Revolution) because they set up a system of oligarchy run by the slave owners, the perfect model of the hierarchical system built on the master/slave paradigm.

Thomas Paine, the man who Washington said that without whom there would have been no Revolution, had, in attendance at his funeral, 6 people, two slaves (he had no slaves but was beloved for his anti-slavery efforts) and not one Founding Father. He exemplifies the prophet in his own land who is without honor and still gives us, if we will take it, a model of a political paradigm based on shared resources and the end of the master/slave paradigm. He is the neglected key to completing the American Revolution.

