 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Panamanian American: Why aren't we in the streets for this?

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Egberto Willies       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

Valuable 2   Must Read 1   Interesting 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/15/18

Author 504047
Become a Fan
  (16 fans)
- Advertisement -

This week's Politics Done Right on KPFT 90.1 FM was titled "We are owned by the 1% because they stole it from us. Reassert Ownership." We received a lot of calls but one from a Panamanian American really got to me. He reminded me of our approach to government in Panama that I think would put the fear into U.S. Politicians.

Here is our answer to a Panamanian American who called into Politics Done Right shocked that Americans are not in a more protesting mood on the streets, given today's realities. He recalls how others protest their governments elsewhere.


Panamanian American: Why aren't we in the streets for this? Support Progressive Media by donating here ( bit.ly/2RsrYUw ) or subscribing here (patreon.com/politicsd oneright) to Politics Done Right.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Egberto Willies)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

The purpose of the show was to impress on the listener that we do have power. We must be intentional in making the change. I wrote in the following in the corresponding show blog post.

We know what we want. We want Medicare for All. We want student debt forgiveness. We want pay-it-forward education for all. Thom Hartmann reported that the plutocracy has already formed shadow organizations of misinformation to fool people into believing Medicare for All is not in their best interest. Do not doubt that will be replicated for every Progressive initiative.

When Progressives turn this juggernaut, the pilfer will surely come to an end. The thing is that to the Plutocracy greed and the pilfering of the masses is like crack to them. If you doubt it, watch CNBC or the Fox Business Channel for 10 minutes. These guys never have enough. They want their legal theft. We must put them under financial arrest.

- Advertisement -
Politics Done Right

The Panamanian American caller reminded me that back in Panama we had an organization called "Federación Estudiantil de Panama'/Federación de Estudiantes Panameños;" translated, Federation of Panamanian Students, that was always ready to engage nationally when the government did something they deemed wrong. Given the hurt that the current government and economic masters are imposing on Americans, why aren't Americans acting out more?

I explained to the caller that Americans had been indoctrinated into behaviors that lend itself to corporate and governmental abuse. Moreover, many people believe they have more to lose reacting than acquiescing to the plutocracy. I pointed out that I am writing a book titled "How To Make America Utopia" that explains that observation.

There is a danger, however. We have left very little for Millennials and Gen Zs. As such, this generation is likely to react differently because they have nothing to lose. I had a Gen Z guest that lit up when I said that. It was clear while talking to him that this is something the Plutocracy will have to take seriously. Their pilfer will not continue unchecked. Many of these emerging groups not only want the loot back but a pound of flesh. The powers better hope the civil transition activists like me are seeking is successful because there are two groups that are simmering; Millennials/Gen Zs and a well-armed lower-middle-class white nationalist class. And if and when they blow their lid it will change this country.

Watch the entire show here.

 

- Advertisement -

Valuable 2   Must Read 1   Interesting 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Egberto WilliesEgberto Willies is a political activist, author, political blogger, radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX. Egberto is an ardent Liberal that believes tolerance is essential. His favorite phrase is "political involvement should be a requirement for citizenship". He believes that we must get away from the current policies that reward those who simply move money/capital and produce nothing tangible for our society. If a change in policy does not occur, America will be no different than many oligarchic societies where a few are able to accumulate wealth while (more...)
 

Egberto Willies Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Trump Effect: TV Producer to neighbor 'Your son is dating a f*cking n**ger'

What happens when Trump supporters realize they've been had?

This is how one responds to Right Wing Hacks in Real Time - Good job Don Lemon

Black & brown people joining 2nd Amendment Movement may save America

Trump Effect: New Kingwood, TX business model: Lawn Care by 'White People' U.S. Citizens (VIDEO)

O'Donnell turns Trump stunt into GOP excoriation & Democratic narrative win (VIDEO)

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 