Panamanian American: Why aren't we in the streets for this?

This week's Politics Done Right on KPFT 90.1 FM was titled "We are owned by the 1% because they stole it from us. Reassert Ownership." We received a lot of calls but one from a Panamanian American really got to me. He reminded me of our approach to government in Panama that I think would put the fear into U.S. Politicians.

Here is our answer to a Panamanian American who called into Politics Done Right shocked that Americans are not in a more protesting mood on the streets, given today's realities. He recalls how others protest their governments elsewhere.



The purpose of the show was to impress on the listener that we do have power. We must be intentional in making the change. I wrote in the following in the corresponding show blog post.

We know what we want. We want Medicare for All. We want student debt forgiveness. We want pay-it-forward education for all. Thom Hartmann reported that the plutocracy has already formed shadow organizations of misinformation to fool people into believing Medicare for All is not in their best interest. Do not doubt that will be replicated for every Progressive initiative. When Progressives turn this juggernaut, the pilfer will surely come to an end. The thing is that to the Plutocracy greed and the pilfering of the masses is like crack to them. If you doubt it, watch CNBC or the Fox Business Channel for 10 minutes. These guys never have enough. They want their legal theft. We must put them under financial arrest.

The Panamanian American caller reminded me that back in Panama we had an organization called "Federación Estudiantil de Panama'/Federación de Estudiantes Panameños;" translated, Federation of Panamanian Students, that was always ready to engage nationally when the government did something they deemed wrong. Given the hurt that the current government and economic masters are imposing on Americans, why aren't Americans acting out more?

I explained to the caller that Americans had been indoctrinated into behaviors that lend itself to corporate and governmental abuse. Moreover, many people believe they have more to lose reacting than acquiescing to the plutocracy. I pointed out that I am writing a book titled "How To Make America Utopia" that explains that observation.

There is a danger, however. We have left very little for Millennials and Gen Zs. As such, this generation is likely to react differently because they have nothing to lose. I had a Gen Z guest that lit up when I said that. It was clear while talking to him that this is something the Plutocracy will have to take seriously. Their pilfer will not continue unchecked. Many of these emerging groups not only want the loot back but a pound of flesh. The powers better hope the civil transition activists like me are seeking is successful because there are two groups that are simmering; Millennials/Gen Zs and a well-armed lower-middle-class white nationalist class. And if and when they blow their lid it will change this country.

