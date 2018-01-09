Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Oprah for President? Why Not?

From commons.wikimedia.org: Oprah Winfrey in Strget, Denmark on 30 September 2009
Oprah Winfrey in Strget, Denmark on 30 September 2009
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))
The Cecil B. Demille Award is an honorary Golden Globe recognizing "outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment," first bestowed (upon its namesake filmmaker) in 1952. On January 7, Oprah Winfrey, the first African-American woman to receive the prize, accepted with a rousing speech that has fans calling for a 2020 presidential run. CNN Money reports that friends say she's "actively thinking" about it.

Just a few short years ago, the idea of a president without prior experience in political office was nearly unthinkable. Prior to 2016, the last major party nominee, let alone president, with no political resume was Dwight D. Eisenhower, who, you may remember, whipped Hitler in World War Two.

And then came Donald Trump.

Like Oprah, The Donald is a billionaire and a former television personality. It seems that being a sitting or former state governor or US Senator (or general) is no longer a requirement for the top slot in American politics (the only president ever elected from the House of Representatives was James Garfield in 1880).

Apart from what one might think of his actual tenure in office, it's far from obvious that Trump is more qualified than Winfrey for the post.

He's a billionaire. She's a billionaire.

He inherited wealth generated by sweetheart government housing contracts and managed to parlay it into larger wealth by leveraging political favors and massive debt, fleeing his failures the bankruptcy wolves neared their doors.

She's the child of a poor single mother in Mississippi who turned her high school radio gig into Chicago's, then America's, top-rated talk show and successful careers in writing, publishing acting, and film production. She became the richest African-American of the 20th century and the world's first black female billionaire in the world.

Prior to Trump's presidential campaign, there's little doubt which of the two was more politically influential. Trump occasionally addressed politics with off-hand one-liners and feints toward running for office, fairly obviously as a way of building his personal business brand recognition rather than as a serious approach to issues or policy.

Winfrey, on the other hand, consciously spent decades establishing herself as an opinion leader on issues ranging from acceptance of LGBTQ Americans to the US invasion of Iraq to animal cruelty. She turned out tens of thousands of rally attendees -- and likely hundreds of thousands of voters -- for Barack Obama in 2008, probably making possible his victory over Hillary Clinton in the Democratic Party's presidential primaries.

She also enjoys an advantage in the Democratic Party to the extent that she doesn't seem to have dragged herself and others through the mud in the 2016 party in-fighting. She's likely more popular at the party's center than Hillary Clinton, and nearly as popular as Bernie Sanders on all but its furthest left fringes.

In my opinion, Oprah would beat The Donald like a drum in a presidential contest. I disagree with both of them on too many issues to vote for either one, but I relish a contest to which representatives of the failed political establishment aren't invited.

 

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009)


Genuinely thought-provoking. Compared to what we've had and what we have now come to, I do believe I'd vote for her in a heartbeat. I've seen the reasons why not, of course, and they do make sense, but looking at where we are and where we need to go, Oprah makes sense to me. The main question I have is how responsive she would be to constituents and, that to me is the main question. Maybe someone can clue me in on that concept and, I'm going to assume many people can. I strongly encourage those responses to further edify me. Thanks to any responder in advance.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 9, 2018 at 8:55:54 PM

Author 0
George King

Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014)


Reply to Daniel Geery:

Daniel, this suggestion just by giving it any consideration is laughable and may I add asinine straight from the continuing theater of the absurd. Jump to 13:45 here however it is worth playing the complete video.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 10, 2018 at 2:41:18 AM

Author 0
Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009)


Reply to George King:

I had actually watched the whole video after my comment above. Thanks, I certainly get the point, and thanks to the other commentors who've made similar notes. As we should well know by now, voting has become a more blatent farce than it was before, with DHS taking it over for "national security" reasons. My anemic excuse in re OW is that I rarely watch tv. How to be effective outside the system seems like the overriding question, one I ponder daily. I do what I can to treat fellow humans with help and kindness, and to speak out when possible. Several personal goals as well but they don't fit in here. I encourage others to check at least that part of your link.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 10, 2018 at 4:08:12 AM

Author 0
BFalcon

Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008)


Reply to Daniel Geery:

Not trying to deny Oprah's qualities, don't we have anybody better?

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 10, 2018 at 4:42:47 AM

Author 0
Lois Gagnon

Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011)


Oprah is exactly what we don't need in 2020. She's been a billionaire for a long time and become very cozy with some loathsome power brokers. Like the rest of the Democratic Party she went silent on war mongering as long as her favorite celebrity president was the one wrecking other people's countries.

No more billionaires (or millionaires for that matter), no more apologists for capitalist empire. We need a major paradigm shift and we need it now.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 9, 2018 at 9:16:52 PM

Author 0
Thomas Knapp

Author 76576
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Feb 15, 2012)


Reply to Lois Gagnon:

Nothing you say is untrue. The only point of my column was that she's at least as qualified as her opponent (assuming Trump lasts four years and wins the 2020 GOP primary) by virtually any measure.


Voting Republican or Democrat for better government is like f*cking for virginity.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 9, 2018 at 10:38:43 PM

Author 0
Philip Pease

Author 10841
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Feb 8, 2008)


Between The Donald or Oprah I'd choose Oprah because she reads, she listens to what others are saying and she engages in dialog and she can put herself in the shoes of the other person while Trump has non of these skills.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 9, 2018 at 9:43:49 PM

Author 0
Philip Pease

Author 10841
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Feb 8, 2008)


Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 9, 2018 at 9:46:02 PM

Author 0
Jim Miles

Author 5671

(Member since Apr 18, 2007)


Looking in from the outside, not Oprah. She would be swallowed by the deep state as have all presidents, with Obama in particular in mind (articulate, educated, "hope and change" but all became worse or stayed the same under his leadership).

Oprah is not against U.S. empire and has a super strong consumer oriented economic outlook at a time when consumerism is part of all that is wrong with the U.S. (and the world for that matter).

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 9, 2018 at 10:19:01 PM

Author 0
Leslie Johnson

Author 500983
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Dec 9, 2014)


I don't buy for a minute that "he is far more qualified that she"...that said, I don't think either are qualified. At least, I like Oprah...which is far, far more than what I can say about Trump. We need a Statesman that understands the Constitution and is willing to see that government is for, of and by the people...not ongoing wars and corporate profits...which are both horrendously immoral.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 10, 2018 at 1:48:54 AM

Author 0
Jerry Lobdill

Author 4979
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Feb 17, 2007)


Have you all lost common sense? Is Trump an improvement over any of his predecessors? He's the first president who had no education or experience in governing. Don'tcha think the office of the president requires any experience in diplomacy, in government administration, in how government works, in foreign relations, etc.? Do you think that an entertainer or a reality show star is qualified for this office? Really?

Give me a break. You're actually considering Oprah as a qualified candidate for the US Presidency? Unreal!

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 10, 2018 at 2:10:34 AM

Author 0
Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009)


Reply to Jerry Lobdill:
I know and had a ratber prompt change of mind, as per above. My biggest problem seems to be that I'm a Homo sapien...

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 10, 2018 at 4:15:53 AM

Author 0
