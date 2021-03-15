One of the Greatest: Marvin Hagler Dies

Marvin Hagler, One Of The Greatest



I have been a boxing fan since childhood. I listened to Ingemar Johannsen beat Sugar Ray Robinson, and Cassius Clay (as Muhammad Ali was known then) beat Sonny Liston. I have not watched the Hagler vs. Sugar Ray Leonard fight in years, but I thought Hagler won narrowly (I forget what I scored it).



However, the greatest fight I ever watched Hagler be part of-- and by far the greatest fight I ever saw live on TV (I have only been to one actual live fight in my life) was his first fight against Vito Antuofermo, because it was without any question Vito's greatest fight. Antuofermo, Vito the Mosquito, a man with little technique, an average body, nothing but superb conditioning, good defense, and guts, fighting against a master boxer who was also a knockout specialist, and in as good shape as Antuofermo, though at the end it was Hagler who was perceptibly fatigued.



To even have been standing at the end of his fight with Hagler was a miracle, but Antuofermo won five out of the last seven rounds. He had to win most of the last rounds, he was down 2-5-1 after 8.





