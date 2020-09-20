 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 9/20/20

On Roosevelt and Stalin: What Revisionist Historians Want Us to Forget

By       (Page 1 of 6 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment

By Cynthia Chung, a lecturer, writer and co-founder and editor of the Rising Tide Foundation (Montreal, Canada).

Churchill, Roosevelt, and Stalin at Yalta Conference.
Churchill, Roosevelt, and Stalin at Yalta Conference.
(Image by urcameras)   Details   DMCA

"Madman, thou errest. I say, there is no darkness but ignorance"-- William Shakespeare (Twelfth Night)

If we see that Germany is winning we ought to help Russia and if Russia is winning we ought to help Germany and that way let them kill as many as possible--- Missouri Democratic Senator and future POTUS Harry Truman.

There is a very real attempt to rewrite history as we speak. A history that is at the root of what organises our world today, for it is understood that who controls the past, will have control over our present and our future.

This attempt to rewrite history is of the most paramount significance because it is what is used today to shape who we regard as a "friend" and who we regard as a "foe." Thus who controls the "narrative" of history, will also control who we see ourselves "aligned" with.

There is a consequence to this which can only lead to further disunity, to further conflict, to further war. It can only be remedied when the past is finally acknowledged.

There is still time to change this dreadful course.

A Meeting of Minds

The Tehran conference (Nov 28 - Dec 1, 1943) was the first time that Roosevelt and Stalin met in person. It was a historic meeting of the two most important leaders of the Allies that would shape the outcome of WWII.

Roosevelt had been trying to set up a meeting for more than a year, the meeting was of utmost importance because it would allow the two leaders to begin a basis for a solid "trust" to be formed, essential to not only winning the war but for maintaining a stable peace afterwards.

Over four years into WII had passed, and the level of distrust, fear and hatred for the Soviets was still prevalent in the political and military circles within the United States.

This was especially the case within the State Department career officers who were against FDR's recognition of the Soviet Union in 1933, and thus antagonism to him and his policies were pervasive (1). When Harry Hopkins, FDR's closest advisor on foreign policy during WWII, was sent to Europe to check in on the foreign service, he had found many U.S. embassies and legations still displaying the portrait of Herbert Hoover on their walls instead of FDR.

George Keenan, best known as the author of the Cold War strategy of "containment," was among many of similar fibre, who opposed FDR's recognition of the Soviet Union, stating: "We should have no relationship at all with them"Never- neither then nor at any later date- did I consider the Soviet Union a fit ally or associate, actual or potential, for this country."

The Foreign Services' anti-Soviet attitude ran so deep that most were against aid to Russia even after Hitler had invaded, despite the Soviets losing more lives against the Nazis in the first few months than all of Europe combined.

Churchill himself made it no secret that he wanted to make sure Germany would emerge from the war strong enough to counterbalance Russia in Europe (strong" but as he sought to soothingly explain not dangerous).

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Strategic Culture Foundation Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

The Strategic Culture Foundation provides a platform for exclusive analysis, research and policy comment on Eurasian and global affairs. We cover political, economic, social and security issues worldwide. Since 2005, our journal has (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Quiet American Reset

The Historic Clash of Two Opposing Geopolitical Paradigms

U.S. Foreign Policy is Based on Racism and Fascism

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Mohammad Ala

Become a Fan
Author 8028
(Member since Oct 1, 2007), 9 fans, 27 articles, 51 quicklinks, 1321 comments, 3 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

This picture, as you mentioned in Tehran makes ALL Iranians including me angry.

Three thieves gathered in Tehran. Churchill was- is war criminal who stole food from Iranians and Indians to feed British criminal soldiers.

British powers changed the name of West Asia to bogus term that the people who have zero knowledge of history call it the Middle East. This term should be avoided unless a person uses it intentionally to call on gynecide in West Asia.

Stalin was another criminal who did not want to leave Iran after this gathering in Tehran.

Many Iranians died and Iran was called Bridge of Victory.

Western media has been biased towards Iran. Always printing or spreading negative news, nothing about stealing Iranian oil and gas by Western countries.

Western countries have caused mayhem in West Asia. War Criminal Winston Churchill created several countries to promote his idea of divide and conquer.

In short, West Asia has subsidized western living standards.

Since WWII, more than 70,000,000 have been killed. This is searchable, just type number of dead since WWII or even WWI. If one goes to 200-300 years ago, Criminal Belgium king killed millions in Africa.

Illegal sanctions. Western countries are afraid of Western sanctions and do not abide by international orders and norms.

The whole world has become a jungle because of Western countries abusive powers.

Dropping bombs. Who drops white phosphorus bombs on civilian populations killings mostly children and elderly.

Submitted on Monday, Sep 21, 2020 at 3:59:03 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 