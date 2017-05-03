Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

On Decency

By       Message Don Scotten     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; , Add Tags  (less...) Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

From flickr.com: Photo of the Day: 4/11/17 {MID-72486}
Photo of the Day: 4/11/17
(Image by The White House)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

I consider the label progressive to be the tag identifying the decent component of humanity. Progressives care about their fellow man, the entire community, people they do not know. If decency prevailed we would know and live fairness, justice and the restoration of ecological systems and the planet.

Much of what prompts this piece is a comment by President Obama some years ago when he stated the Republican resistance to his proposals were "a legitimate philosophical difference of opinion". This annoyed me greatly.

- Advertisement -

I do not believe progressive thinking to be solely ideological even as ones fundamental decency is not ideology. I think decency is an expression of ones state of being, a marker of our level of spiritual evolution. This personal reality underpins everything we say, feel, think or do and our ideology emanates from this spiritual foundation.

All the above is preamble to make the case that we progressives should never engage conservatives on distinctions based on their ideologies (read policies) rather the morality, or lack thereof, that supports their rationales. Before engaging conservatives in conversation ask what is the moral basis of their views. Conservatives hate this idea because it exposes who and what they are and are not.

Perhaps the best example of conservative psychology masquerading as ideology is Judge Gorsuch's decision mandating that a truck driver should be required to die rather than drive his tractor cab to safety (TransAm Trucking v. Administrative Review Board). Here Gorsuch would provide ideologically conservative rationale for his decision and I argue that we need not entertain his rationale until we make it clear that Gorsuch is a moral retard.

We should always make clear the moral basis of all positions to the best of our abilities and this includes with friends and family. Do you want to make friends or make a difference?

- Advertisement -

Clearly, we the decent hold no power but we can do this and over time it may possess a dynamic actually empowering the powerless. It feels a lot better than Obama's providing cover for and legitimizing what is illegitimate and is more empowering and proactive than writing ineffectual articles back and forth to each other.

If we truly are looking to help rather than looking for attention we must find a way through our endless whining and sniveling to behaviors that might actually help the cause of mankind and the planet.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

I am an ordinary citizen who for the first sixty years of his life was mostly disinterested in politics. Then George Bush and Dick Cheney intruded into my consciousness and I realized politics is important and determines who lives and who dies. (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Is there a Cure For Big Pharma?

The Gag Response; Why Bernie supporters won't vote for Hillary

Out of Control Military

Are we passing notes here and accomplishing little?

Why We Struggle

Why The People's Summit Failed

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 