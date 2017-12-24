

Mural Detail

North Korea, notes Prof. Michel Chossudovsky ,[1] "was the only declared nuclear weapons state which voted YES at the UN General Assembly, in favor of the prohibition of nuclear weapons under Resolution L.41[2]"

Whereas North Korea is a non-belligerent country, it is surrounded by Western forces which have threatened its very existence since the Korean War Armistice was signed in 1953.

Koreans understand that the threats to its very existence are credible. They do not underestimate President Trump's "Fire and Fury" threats, nor should they. The Korean War exacted a tremendous toll. Roughly 30% of North Korea's population perished beneath the bombs and bullets. Compare this, notes Chossudovsky, to World War Two, where .32% of the U.S population lost their lives.

Excerpts from Prof. Chossudovsky's presentation at New Vision Church in Hamilton, ON.

Past U.S deeds also lend credibility to the threats. According to the best available reports, the atomic bomb that the U.S dropped on Hiroshima alone exacted a terrible toll: about 150,000 casualties[3], mostly civilians. And this is a conservative figure.

North Korea has every right to defend itself from the West's global war on humanity, yet the West, including Canada, has no right to impose its credible threats on North Korea and its peoples, or any other country.

North Korea is by no means an "outlier" by virtue of the fact that it possesses nuclear weapons. In addition to the 9 "declared" countries which possess nuclear weapons (U.S, France, Britain, Russia, India, Pakistan, China, Israel, North Korea), there are also "undeclared" nuclear states. Included in this list are Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, and Turkey, all of which, notes Chossudovsky, have nuclear weapons (Made in America) under national command. Turkey has five times as many nuclear weapons as North Korea, while Belgium and the Netherlands together have about four times as many nuclear weapons as North Korea.

