Norm Ornstein defines the Republican Party: The GOP, It is not a party, it is a cult.



(Image by Egberto Willies) Details DMCA



When the GOP has lost someone like Norm Ornstein so completely it is clear that the Republican Party is no longer a viable political instrument for the people.

Watch Politics Done Right TV here.

Norm Ornstein could not be clearer.

"The entire leadership of this party and that includes Mitch McConnell who is a slightly more benign version," Norm Ornstein said. "is doing nothing to put any guard rails around the people who are supporting a violent insurrection. And we're seeing this play out outside of Washington as well including the alarming actions by Robin Vos and the leaders of the Wisconsin legislature trying to hijack the election process."

Ornstein was not done.

"Honestly," Ornstein said. "It's not a party. It's a cult. And we have to be utterly alarmed at the direction that this is taking. We can't survive as a country without a viable two-party system. And if we don't have leaders willing to stand up to this set of violent responses, and Kevin McCarthy is pathetic in that respect, we're in deep deep trouble."

Ornstein hits the nail on the head. America, are you listening.

My Books, "NEW! How to make America Utopia: Take away the economy from those who rigged it," "It's Worth It: How to Talk To Your Right-Wing Relatives, Friends, and Neighbors" & "As I See It: Class Warfare: The Only Resort To Right Wing Doom" support (1) communication techniques & (2) our Progressive message delivery.

Please join our YouTube channel to get the numbers up to open up some more features and reach more folks. Gracias!