Norfolk VA Women's March: A Photographic Album

Norfolk, VA, held her Women's March on Sunday January 21. We had much kinder and gentler weather than last year! The policemen in attendance were happy and supportive, and received many words of appreciation. One estimated the crowd at approximately 1500.

Lots of moms brought their young'uns and there was a good turnout of canine support, all carrying signs. There were lots of young people. (Note: without parental approval, this photographer only includes the images of the signs of these young teens.)

Marchers met on the Nauticus Museum grounds, heard speeches and music, then marched up Granby Street, doing a u-turn back to the museum grounds, where there were more activities, and no one seemed to want to leave!

Two local eateries on the route, Urban Ice and Bonchon, offered marchers drinks and use of bathrooms.

It was a hopeful day!

Getting ready: pink p*ssy hat and sign:


Preparing for Norfolk, VA's Women's March, Jan 21, 2018
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)
On the way to the museum I followed this dedicated mom and her two young ladies:


On their way to Norfolk, VA's Women's March, Jan 21, 2018
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)

Everyone met at the mermaid on the museum grounds.


Meet at the mermaid for Norfolk, VA's Women's March, Jan 21, 2018
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)
I got a photo of me with my Liberty sign and Miss Liberty herself!


Author Meryl Ann Butler (R) with Miss Liberty at the Norfolk, VA's Women's March, Jan 21, 2018
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)

More participants:

.


Norfolk, VA's Women's March, Jan 21, 2018
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)


Norfolk, VA's Women's March, Jan 21, 2018
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)


Norfolk, VA's Women's March, Jan 21, 2018
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)


Norfolk, VA's Women's March, Jan 21, 2018
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)


Norfolk, VA's Women's March, Jan 21, 2018
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)
Listening to speeches and music:


Norfolk, VA's Women's March, Jan 21, 2018
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)

More signs and people:


Norfolk, VA's Women's March, Jan 21, 2018
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)


Norfolk, VA's Women's March, Jan 21, 2018
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)

Norfolk, VA's Women's March, Jan 21, 2018
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)

Norfolk, VA's Women's March, Jan 21, 2018
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)


Norfolk, VA's Women's March, Jan 21, 2018
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)

Norfolk, VA's Women's March, Jan 21, 2018
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)


Norfolk, VA's Women's March, Jan 21, 2018
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)

Marching:


Marching up Granby Street in the Norfolk, VA's Women's March, Jan 21, 2018
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)


Marching up Granby St in the Norfolk, VA's Women's March, Jan 21, 2018
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)

Urban Ice and Bonchon, offered canine and human marchers drinks and use of bathrooms.


Urban Ice offered cold cider and bathrooms for humans and water for canines
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)


Bonchon offered marchers water and bathrooms!
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)

Of course there were the usual holier-than-thou protesters, who were either ignored or drowned out by chanting.


There's always somebody....
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)

More signs and people:


Norfolk, VA's Women's March, Jan 21, 2018
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)


Norfolk, VA's Women's March, Jan 21, 2018
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)


Norfolk, VA's Women's March, Jan 21, 2018
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)


Norfolk, VA's Women's March, Jan 21, 2018
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)

Norfolk, VA's Women's March, Jan 21, 2018
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)

Norfolk, VA's Women's March, Jan 21, 2018
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)


Norfolk, VA's Women's March, Jan 21, 2018
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)


Norfolk, VA's Women's March, Jan 21, 2018
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)


Norfolk, VA's Women's March, Jan 21, 2018
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)


Norfolk, VA's Women's March, Jan 21, 2018
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)

Norfolk, VA's Women's March, Jan 21, 2018
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)

Norfolk, VA's Women's March, Jan 21, 2018
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)


Norfolk, VA's Women's March, Jan 21, 2018
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)


Norfolk, VA's Women's March, Jan 21, 2018
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)


Norfolk, VA's Women's March, Jan 21, 2018
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)

Norfolk, VA's Women's March, Jan 21, 2018
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)


Norfolk, VA's Women's March, Jan 21, 2018
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)

 

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January,
 

