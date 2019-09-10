 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts    H3'ed 9/10/19

Norfolk Police Win CBS Lip Sync Contest, Bag $100,000

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   No comments, In Series: Norfolk / Tidewater Area Virginia
Back in July, 2018, the Norfolk, Virginia Police Department rocked the national police department lip sync challenge with their rendition of Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars' Uptown Funk.

Their video, which garnered more than 80 million views, was entered, along with 1,000 others, into a contest for the CBS one-hour entertainment special, "Lip Sync to the Rescue." It was selected as one of 30 candidates to make it onto the one-hour show, and ultimately was pitted against the Seattle Police Department during the final live voting round on the show. The Norfolk Police Dept won the contest on Monday night, netting a $100,000 prize for the department.

The Police Department lip-sync challenges started in 2018 with a video of Texas sheriff's deputy, Alexander Mena, lip syncing to Fuiste Mala by the Kumbia Kings. ABC News noted that his department posted it on June 19, and other Texas police departments took it as a challenge, responding in kind, then challenging other police departments around the nation.

Norfolk's Officer Daniel Hudson directed and produced the Uptown Funk parody video. He said that it wasn't until Friday, July 6th, 2018, that ideas began to percolate when he and partner, Officer Jo Ann Hughes, began to brainstorm a plan. Hughes, aka the Silver Fox, can be seen rocking out to the right of the lead dancer, Officer Christopher Taveras. Completing the front row trio is Officer Will Pickering at left.


Norfolk Police Department Lip Sync Battle When it comes to facing the music, the Norfolk Police Department never backs down. After being challenged to a lip sync battle by the Corinth Police Department ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: WTKR News 3)   Details   DMCA

OEN's first article about this is here: Norfolk Police Rock Lip Sync Challenge: 50M Views

 

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor
 

Related Topic(s):
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Series: "Norfolk / Tidewater Area Virginia"

Total Views for the Series: 20270   

