 
 
Send a Tweet
- Advertisement -
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 8/22/19

Nicaragua's Sandinista Revolution is still thriving, after 40 years

By       (Page 1 of 5 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 75684
Message Max Blumenthal
Become a Fan
  (16 fans)
- Advertisement -
The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal reports from Managua, Nicaragua on the 40th anniversary of the Sandinista Revolution, which toppled a US-backed dictator. Video by Ben Norton

MAX BLUMENTHAL: We're here in Managua's Plaza Central, where you can see behind me hundreds of thousands of people gathered to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Sandinista Front's victory over the dictator Anastasio Somoza in 1979, and the victory of the Sandinista party and the elected government over a US-backed coup last year.

One year ago, a regime change attempt orchestrated by US-funded media and political groups turned parts of Nicaragua into flashpoints of conflict, as armed men at roadblocks attempted to shut the country down.

Sandinista veterans I spoke to saw the defeat of last year's coup in the same light as previous armed struggles, going back to 1979.

- Advertisement -

Marcela Pe'rez Silva is the Nicaraguan ambassador to Peru, and the widow of Toma's Borge, a founder of the Sandinista front.

MARCELA PÉREZ SILVA: The significance of this celebration is 40 years of the triumph of the Sandinista Revolution. But also, it is anniversary of the re-defeat of the coup-mongers who tried to end the revolution. And they were not able to, nor will they be!

Toma's [Borge] is with us. Toma's is in this plaza, crammed full of people, in those hearts, that are ready to defend their revolution.

- Advertisement -

MAX BLUMENTHAL: Carlos Fonseca, Jr. is the son of the one of the Sandinista Front's founders. His father helped launch the armed struggle against Somoza, and was killed by the dictator's men in 1976.

CARLOS FONSECA TERÁN: This [July 19] is the most important date in all of the history of Nicaragua, because it is the date when Nicaragua began to be free. Today we commemorate 40 years of the triumph of the revolution, which is also a historical landmark on a global level.

It was one of the three fundamental historical facts that changed the history of Latin America: first was the Cuban Revolution; 20 years after, the Sandinista Revolution; and 20 years after, [Venezuela's] Bolivarian Revolution.

Each one of those marks an era: The Cuban Revolution kicked off the era of revolutionary armed struggle, the product of which was the Sandinista Revolution.

The Sandinista Revolution marked the era of the fall of the pro-imperialist military dictatorships in our continent, which allowed the Bolivarian Revolution to later usher in the era of the arrival of governments of various left-wing forces in Latin America, in various countries [the Pink Tide].

So we are talking about an extremely important historical event.

- Advertisement -

The story of the struggle of Sandinismo is 92 years long, since the General Sandino fought against the US troops that invaded our country, and he expelled the US troops. Later General Sandino was assassinated. And then, decades later, the Sandinista National Liberation Front [FSLN] was formed. Roughly 30 years after.

And that is when the Sandinista Front initiated the revolutionary struggle, against the dictatorship of [Anastasio] Somoza, in the year 1961. It was an 18-year guerrilla struggle, which culminated with the triumph of the revolution.

Then began the first stage of the revolution, in the '80s,when imperialism imposed a war of aggression on us, in which we also were victorious.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

Max Blumenthal Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Max Blumenthal is an award-winning journalist and the author of several books, including best-selling Republican GomorrahGoliathThe Fifty One Day War, and The Management of Savagery. He has produced print articles for an array of (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Watch: Israeli Gov't Calls for "Civil Elimination" of Left-Wing Activists and Roseanne Barr Goes on a Rampage

Inside the Twisted Police Department That Kills Unarmed Citizens at the Highest Rate in the Country

Progressive Democratic hero Elizabeth Warren enlists to serve AIPAC's pro-war agenda

Inside The Strange Hollywood Scam That Spread Chaos Across The Middle East

You Will Be Surprised Who the Outside Agitators Really Are in Baltimore

Shocking "Extermination" Fantasies By the People Running America's Empire on Full Display at Aspen Summit

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 