Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 7/28/21

New data points indicate DOJ has Trump in its criminal sights

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Justice Matters Still shot from video
Justice Matters Still shot from video
(Image by Justice Matters)   Details   DMCA

American attorney, former U.S. Army prosecutor, and NBC News/MSNBC legal analyst, Glenn Kirschner, not only recounts the news, but explains the law. He notes in his podcast, "Justice Matters with Glenn Kirschner" that:

"Blockbuster reporting in the Washington Post reveals several data points that lead to the inescapable conclusion that Donald Trump is under criminal federal investigation:

* Investigative reporter Carol Leonnig and other WAPO reporters revealed that witnesses are being questioned in the federal grand jury about Donald Trump's statements, his conduct, his conversations with his lawyers, etc.

* Additionally, reporting shows that grand jury subpoenas have been issued to Arizona state legislators compelling the disclosure of all documents and communications "to, from, with" or about "any member, employee, or agent of Donald J. Trump."

* Finally, WAPO reported that back in April, federal prosecutors subpoenaed phone records of Trump's former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and other administration officials. This is an ominous sign not only for Trump but for Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, given her text communications with Meadows urging him to overturn the results of the presidential election. Here's some of what these data points tell us about the state of DOJ's criminal investigation of the crimes of Donald Trump:"

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Maxwell

Become a Fan
(Member since Feb 15, 2007)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

I wish there were something I could read, which I could do about 10 times faster than this guy is talking.

But it occurred to me that directly after Jeff Rosen testified that Jeff Clark had offered to him that he could keep his job as acting AG if he signed the "murder-suicide pact", DOJ executed a search warrant on Clark. People have surmised the purpose was to reconstruct some data that his cell phone may provide a key to. But I think Clark's offer to Rosen was a quid quo pro, and I think that's illegal.

So far the only action the DOJ has taken, other than that, is against the actual rioters. One might expect it would be working its way up the food chain but so far, not so much. Actually, the guy in the video's speech is a perfect allegory for the speed at which they're acting.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 28, 2022 at 2:16:24 PM

Author 0
Herbert Calhoun

Become a Fan
(Member since Sep 6, 2006)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Dream on! This is just more "window dressing" to run out the clock. The dems know the Republicans will win the mid-term elections; take over both the Senate and the House; and then slam the January 6 committee shut. As usual they are shamelessly and cowardly angling for some faction of the racist 74 million Trump vote. They are going down big time because the public can see they are such cowards: What happened to the New York investigation? The Mueller report? Is Nancy Pelosi still threatening to go to Taiwan? I'll bet my house that she gets nowhere near Taiwan. This is just another weak-kneed dem head-fake as they attempt to circle the wagons to defend their own system, the condominium, with Mitch in charge, and Obama's Merrick Garland acting as wagon train leader. It is cynicism with a capital "C." If Trump's name is not in the docket by September, I am turning my TV off and tearing up my mail-in ballot: Liz Chaney is the only person I'll vote for. She is the only person with courage enough to stand up to the monster. The dems can kiss my ass!

Submitted on Friday, Jul 29, 2022 at 6:45:41 AM

Author 0
