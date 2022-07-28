New data points indicate DOJ has Trump in its criminal sights

American attorney, former U.S. Army prosecutor, and NBC News/MSNBC legal analyst, Glenn Kirschner, not only recounts the news, but explains the law. He notes in his podcast, "Justice Matters with Glenn Kirschner" that:

"Blockbuster reporting in the Washington Post reveals several data points that lead to the inescapable conclusion that Donald Trump is under criminal federal investigation:

* Investigative reporter Carol Leonnig and other WAPO reporters revealed that witnesses are being questioned in the federal grand jury about Donald Trump's statements, his conduct, his conversations with his lawyers, etc.

* Additionally, reporting shows that grand jury subpoenas have been issued to Arizona state legislators compelling the disclosure of all documents and communications "to, from, with" or about "any member, employee, or agent of Donald J. Trump."

* Finally, WAPO reported that back in April, federal prosecutors subpoenaed phone records of Trump's former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and other administration officials. This is an ominous sign not only for Trump but for Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, given her text communications with Meadows urging him to overturn the results of the presidential election. Here's some of what these data points tell us about the state of DOJ's criminal investigation of the crimes of Donald Trump:"