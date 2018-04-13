Power of Story Send a Tweet        
NYC Protest April 15th 2 PM Herald Square--Hands Off Syria! ! Solidarity With Palestine !

As usual with Trump, there are all sorts of mixed signals as to what's next
in Syria : on April 11th, Bloomberg News reports that "Trump will not order a bombing raid today and is considering options. Warships were only deployed today for the Mideast and will not reach their targets until mid-May.

I would caution that it is not out of the question that the deep state could get
one of its proxies--Britain, Israel, perhaps even France--to launch the first
attack. We should not be disarmed.

There is still time for the American people to speak up, protest, phone
Congress and voice our anger at the idea of waging yet another gratuitous
war in the Mideast

THERE'S A RALLY IN NYC, HERALD SQUARE , ON SUNDAY APRIL 15TH AT 2PM :

Hands off Syria! Solidarity with Palestine!

End the Wars at Home and Abroad!
The time is now to return to the street to make our voices heard. Join us on April 14-15 for united, nationally coordinated regional mobilizations to challenge the war makers and defend humanity. The future is in our hands.

GO TO www.springaction2018.org/home.html FOR MORE INFO

I am a long time antiwar,labor union and community activist/ organizer and a recently retired NYC high school educator. I also taught at Richmond College and at Alternate U (would love to hear from anyone who was there 1968-'70). I've also been (more...)
 

keith brooks

PROTEST CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE--THE FEW POLLS TAKEN IN THE U.S. AND ENGLAND SHOW OVERWHELMING OPPOSITION TO MILITARY ATTACK.

Friday, Apr 13, 2018 at 9:06:12 PM

keith brooks

.rt.com/usa/383998-emergency-hands-off-syria-protests/

Friday, Apr 13, 2018 at 9:15:21 PM

