As usual with Trump, there are all sorts of mixed signals as to what's next

in Syria : on April 11th, Bloomberg News reports that "Trump will not order a bombing raid today and is considering options. Warships were only deployed today for the Mideast and will not reach their targets until mid-May.



I would caution that it is not out of the question that the deep state could get

one of its proxies--Britain, Israel, perhaps even France--to launch the first

attack. We should not be disarmed.



There is still time for the American people to speak up, protest, phone

Congress and voice our anger at the idea of waging yet another gratuitous

war in the Mideast



THERE'S A RALLY IN NYC, HERALD SQUARE , ON SUNDAY APRIL 15TH AT 2PM :

Hands off Syria! Solidarity with Palestine!

End the Wars at Home and Abroad!

The time is now to return to the street to make our voices heard. Join us on April 14-15 for united, nationally coordinated regional mobilizations to challenge the war makers and defend humanity. The future is in our hands.

GO TO www.springaction2018.org/home.html FOR MORE INFO