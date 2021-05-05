NATO-Russia confrontation has no benefits

Ukraine, Baltics, Poland leaders met in Warsaw on May 3 to commemorate constitution anniversary.

The five presidents signed a declaration stressing that solidarity among nations is the basis for peace, stability and development in today's world.

At the same time, this peace and stability they want to reach by demonstration of their military unity and military capabilities. Though they accuse Russia of aggression and accuse Belarus of military preparations, they, themselves, demonstrate readiness for active military action s. Being NATO member states, the Baltic States and Poland support the Alliance's geostrategic goals to dominate in the region politically and military.

Thus, on Apr. 30, 2021, four Italian Air Force F-35A Lightning II jets landed at Amari Air Base, Estonia, to take over the NATO's BAP (Baltic Air Policing) mission. It's the first time the Italian stealth jets deploy to Estonia (even though the Italian Eurofighter Typhoons operated there for BAP in 2018). It should be said that it's the first time 5th generation aircraft take part in BAP mission.

The Italian F-35s belong to the 13 Gruppo (Squadron) of the 32 Stormo (Wing) from Amendola Air Base, in southeastern Italy, and their deployment to Estonia was supported by a KC-767A tanker, flying as IAM1447 (and tracking online), from Pratica di Mare Air Base.

As part of the "Baltic Eagle II" mission, the Italian F-35A aircraft, operating within the Task Group Falco of the Task Force Air Estonia will replace the German Air Force Eurofighters which have been deployed to Amari since late August.

Also, after leading BAP for 8 months, the Italian Typhoons have completed their rotation at Siauliai, Lithuania.

This time the ItAF F-35s will provide QRA (Quick Reaction Alert) from Estonia, much closer to Russia.

Well, the reason is quite simple: deploying the 5th gen. stealth aircraft under NATO command allows the service to test the asset as part of a different chain of command, with different procedures, on a different base, and in different (sometimes adverse/austere) weather conditions.

The rhetoric of the Baltic States leaders leaves no space for negotiations. Russia and Belarus in their turn strengthen their joint military capabilities within The Union State and the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

By the way, in May 2022, the Organization will celebrate 30 years since the signing of the founding document, the Collective Security Treaty, and the 20th anniversary of the CSTO itself.

Thus, a meeting of the Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils of the Collective Security Treaty Organization was held in Dushanbe on April 29, 2021.

The parties considered it necessary to intensify joint activities of the CSTO member states and coordinate their efforts.

It is interesting that among the approved documents is the Plan to equip the Collective Rapid Reaction Forces (CRRF) with modern weapons, military and special equipment and special facilities. The implementation of this plan is aimed at increasing the level of technical equipment of the components of the CSTO Collective Forces, as well as the special purpose formations within the CRRF. The document is planned to be submitted for consideration of the heads of states at the session of the Collective Security Council. A decision has also been signed by the CMD and the CSSC on the model structure and staffing of the Command of the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Forces.

The more so, t he CSTO has approved the Plan for joint training of the command and control bodies and formations of the assets of the collective security system of the Collective Security Treaty Organization for 2022.

The CSSC meeting also approved the Plan of consultations on foreign policy, defense and security for the second half of 2021 to the first half of 2022. The document serves as the basis for consultations on political and military cooperation, as well as on countering challenges and threats.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).