OpEdNews Op Eds

The Baltic States are begging the US for new weapons

Baltic countries want to purchase a large-range multiple rocket launchers. This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Lithuania after meeting with his colleagues from Estonia and Latvia. It is safe to say that there is no money for the purchase of modern long-range artillery of the Baltic countries. As usual, they will have to ask for the debt among Americans.

Associate the weapon from the Pentagon is a common thing for the Baltic countries. However, a new president came to the White House and the leaders of the Baltic states are waiting for greater decisiveness and generosity in strengthening the Eastern Flank of NATO. But even if the Americans agree to help, the joint project of the Baltic countries for the purchase of multiple launch rocket systems may remain as a project, and not incarnate. Like their other joint projects.

https://youtu.be/jyYSFvO6TI0

 

I was born in Vilnius in a small family. As a child I liked to read most of all. After graduation from the Univrtsity I started to write as a journalist in Lithuania.
