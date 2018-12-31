 
 
My rant to the DNC after their latest request for (more) donations...

By Leslie Johnson

Must Read 4   Well Said 4   Valuable 3  
It's no exaggeration...more than 2/3 of my emails, and I get 3-4 hundred/day, are soliciting for donations....I'm pretty certain there is a list in cyberspace of "likely" donors, which I can only imagine candidates have to pay for access to. I blame this on Citizen's United and the fact that the government is spending trillions on war and destruction when it should be focusing on being for, of and by the People.

The fact is, Public Service Announcements, once available for campaign messages from candidates, no longer exist. TV stations aired them with a logical justification that it was done in exchange for their free use of the airwaves. Today, everything is about making money off anything one can. It is an immoral enterprise and I am choosing to never donate again to anyone (okay, Rob, OEN will not be excluded).

I'm taxed on just about everything, as is most everyone, save those with enough money and savvy, who know how to manipulate the system in their favor. The US has degraded itself right into the toilet. My donations have not had the power to eliminate gerrymandering or election fraud (not done by the people, mind you) but by the PTB themselves. Nor have the majority of petitions I have signed regarding ending war, money in politics, ending support for Zionist Israel, cleaning up the environment, ending fossil fuels, stopping the stratospheric aerosol spraying (aka chemtrails), eliminating corporate pollution of the air, soil and water...you get the picture...changed much, outside of stopping animal abuse and requiring labels related to GMO's.

Meanwhile, I spend my days researching the news broadcasts because so much of what has been spewed as 'news' has turned out to be lies. Corporate control of everything, from wars to Monsanto to the demonization of other countries (often the first step to justify another illegal invasion) are aired daily and it's disgusting.

You start getting more candidates like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and you won't need so much money...they will win on their platform all by themselves...especially when Citizen's United is overturned and Public Service Announcements are restored. Those two items alone would have significance in restoring the constitutional responsibility of the government to be for, of and by the People. And, for that reason alone, overturning them should not even be a debate.

Must Read 4   Well Said 4   Valuable 3  
RN, math teacher, progressive, anti-war, political junkie, have lived in Germany and China, believe we're all equal members of one human family, disgusted with the US government

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Most Popular Articles by this Author:

What Trump can do to "Make America Great Again"

California's Cash Cow Prison System and the Money-Sucking Death Penalty that fixes nothing.

There's Nothing Like Two Glasses of Wine to make you Regret the Night Before..or maybe not.

The Value of History Depends on What You Learn From It...if one even bothers.

GMO's are generally regarded as safe..... Really?

I smiled when I saw Meryl Ann's piece on Dr. Burzynski....

Leslie Johnson

(Member since Dec 9, 2014)
  New Content

The number donation requests I receive are not an exaggeration at all and with so many of them I'm copying this to send it to my Congressional Representatives....forever the optimist...foolish girl...then again, without optimism, we lose energy to fight for what is right....One thing for sure, Bill Nelson's office will email me a "Thank you for your input" letter...that and a couple of dollars will get me a cup of coffee somewhere.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 31, 2018 at 5:01:49 PM

Gary Brumback

(Member since Oct 1, 2011)
Reply to Leslie Johnson:   New Content

Leslie, I am a BIG FAN of yours!!!!!!!!


Please go to your message center and send me your e-mail address. I want to e-mail you the Preface of a new book I am about to finish. If you like the Preface, I will e-mail you a galley proof of book when ready, and if you still like it I will ask you to write an endorsement to appear in the book.


The very best to you and yours in 2019.


Gary

Submitted on Monday, Dec 31, 2018 at 5:55:39 PM

Leslie Johnson

(Member since Dec 9, 2014)
Reply to Gary Brumback:   New Content

Well, thank you, Gary. Much appreciated! I'm off to the message center per your request and look forward to reading your Preface.


Sending you, and actually all OENer's, best wishes for a Happy New Year which I would love to see become a Happy and PEACEFUL New Year.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 31, 2018 at 6:59:23 PM

Cyril North

Author 86741

(Member since Mar 26, 2013)
  New Content

This article reflects my own views about donating money to causes, be it political or charitable etc. which waste your donations to mail out more and more petitions, ad infinitum.


Nowadays I do not give money to charities, just food items with hopefully they HAVE TO pass on to the needy.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 31, 2018 at 6:41:41 PM

Leslie Johnson

(Member since Dec 9, 2014)
Reply to Cyril North:   New Content

That works, Cyril. Great idea!

Submitted on Monday, Dec 31, 2018 at 7:33:39 PM

Chuck Nafziger

Author 24101

(Member since Oct 12, 2008)
  New Content

In our warped version of a capitalist society, our donations are just tidbits to make us think we are trying to make life better, while being totally overwhelmed by gazillions of dollars pouring from the war, banking, poisoning, imprisoning, and quacking one percent. We are increasingly disposable cogs in a machine being "phased" out of the oligarch's new robotically controlled world. They cannot really trust us, can they?

I too think these donations are impotent. But, am I as willing to go to the extents the Berrigans went as described in Hedges new article? I might have been at one point or another in my life, but my experiences in that direction made me ask "Where are the others, where is the army necessary to take on this evil?" I have lost faith in human reasoning. It is too easy to see how crap floats in a sea of capitalism, and uses propaganda to release the poisons that slowly and surely contaminate the whole sea.

Now I would rather pursue happiness. I am no longer happy starting a big fight, but I smile at the thought of conjuring up a few old man jabs if I found the fight going on around me. Check out Extinction Rebellion for more thoughts on what can make a successful action.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 31, 2018 at 6:49:47 PM

Leslie Johnson

(Member since Dec 9, 2014)
Reply to Chuck Nafziger:   New Content

I'm off to check out Extinction Rebellion. Thanks for mentioning it as I don't believe I've heard of it until now! By the way, I loved your comment "It is easy to see how crap floats in a sea of capitalism, and uses propaganda to release the poisons that slowly and surely contaminate the whole sea." Have a great New Year, Chuck.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 31, 2018 at 7:38:25 PM

Lois Gagnon

Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011)
  New Content

Hi Leslie. I too have mostly given up giving money to causes and signing petitions. I still give to Oxfam and our local food bank.


March on the Pentagon is running a rolling fast for Yemen at the moment. People fast for a day and you can go to the web site on their FB page to donate. It's not a lot of money, but it's something.


Too many NGOs have been compromised by accepting big foundation money. Before you know it, their CEOs are making a half million dollars and only a small percentage of donations wind up going to the cause.


As you said, everybody is out to grab as much as they can.


A woman I'm friends with has started a group called Obstruct the Vote. She's trying to convince people to boycott the vote in 2020. Depending on who the Greens put up as candidates, I may be joining her boycott. We need to stop legitimizing a thoroughly corrupt system. At least let the SOBs know we're not buying their BS anymore.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 31, 2018 at 8:11:44 PM

