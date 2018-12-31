My rant to the DNC after their latest request for (more) donations...

It's no exaggeration...more than 2/3 of my emails, and I get 3-4 hundred/day, are soliciting for donations....I'm pretty certain there is a list in cyberspace of "likely" donors, which I can only imagine candidates have to pay for access to. I blame this on Citizen's United and the fact that the government is spending trillions on war and destruction when it should be focusing on being for, of and by the People.

The fact is, Public Service Announcements, once available for campaign messages from candidates, no longer exist. TV stations aired them with a logical justification that it was done in exchange for their free use of the airwaves. Today, everything is about making money off anything one can. It is an immoral enterprise and I am choosing to never donate again to anyone (okay, Rob, OEN will not be excluded).

I'm taxed on just about everything, as is most everyone, save those with enough money and savvy, who know how to manipulate the system in their favor. The US has degraded itself right into the toilet. My donations have not had the power to eliminate gerrymandering or election fraud (not done by the people, mind you) but by the PTB themselves. Nor have the majority of petitions I have signed regarding ending war, money in politics, ending support for Zionist Israel, cleaning up the environment, ending fossil fuels, stopping the stratospheric aerosol spraying (aka chemtrails), eliminating corporate pollution of the air, soil and water...you get the picture...changed much, outside of stopping animal abuse and requiring labels related to GMO's.

Meanwhile, I spend my days researching the news broadcasts because so much of what has been spewed as 'news' has turned out to be lies. Corporate control of everything, from wars to Monsanto to the demonization of other countries (often the first step to justify another illegal invasion) are aired daily and it's disgusting.

You start getting more candidates like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and you won't need so much money...they will win on their platform all by themselves...especially when Citizen's United is overturned and Public Service Announcements are restored. Those two items alone would have significance in restoring the constitutional responsibility of the government to be for, of and by the People. And, for that reason alone, overturning them should not even be a debate.

