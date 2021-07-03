Millennials and Gen Z



Changes in Government

(Image by Marcelo Brazzi) Details DMCA



Anyone born after 1995 would have no memory of the Iraq war or of the events of the recent past. Many Baby Boomers are not very clear about much of our recent history. We are forced to focus our attention on the current news cycle. The big picture tends to get ignored and forgotten. It is informative to review the history that is rarely ever discussed.

The Big Change

Generation Z, and others, are unaware that the Republican party today is much different from the party of the 20th century. For the entirety of American history, the parties had great differences but always compromised in the best interest of the American people. Nobody could have imagined the extreme polarization of politics today. For example, many of those who worked in the Trump administration were surprised at how little Trump really understood or cared about the issues. His only concerns were his popularity and politics. What happened to cause this major change?

After World War II , the world discovered what had really been going on inside Germany before and during the war. The world was horrified at the discovery of all the mass graves and gas chambers. The millions of bodies were not just combatants but everyone, including women and children. Details were learned of how Hitler came to power without ever having the support of the majority of the German people. Hitler never won an election. With a combination of events and constant propaganda fueling the fears, hatred, and frustrations of the working class, Hitler was appointed Chancellor in 1930 and then arranged to become Fuhrer in 1934. One of the keys to Hitler's rise was his use of radios and newspapers to flood the land with unchallenged disinformation and political hate speech. The German people were told that the Jews were responsible for all problems. Many German people believed all the lies.

The world was shocked to learn that large numbers of people can be led to believe the most absurd nonsense if it is constantly repeated by all the media. To insure this never happened in the United States , the Fairness Doctrine was passed in 1949. This did not restrict free speech but required both sides to have equal airtime on controversial issues. Republican Senator Joe McCarthy in 1954 went on a campaign of lies about communist s in America. He made up false accusations about communists in government and in Hollywood. But thanks to the Fairness Doctrine his lies were exposed, and the U . S . Senate officially condemned McCarthy as a fraud. Without the Fairness Doctrine, McCarthy would have continued his campaign of lies. The damage to our institutions and government would have been enormous.

Republicans opposed the fairness regulation from the first day it was adopted. They tried to repeal this regulation many times. Republicans prefer to be able to say anything they want without being held accountable. Eventually, with Republican Ronald Reagan elected President, Republicans were able to get Fairness repealed in 1987. Soon after this policy was repealed, Rush Limbaugh plugged in his microphone and America has never been the same since. Limbaugh and his clones have only one objective, which is to create a false image of Democrats as evil demons determined to destroy America. After years of building this false image, many people actually came to believe this message and the country became sharply divided into Republicans who believed all the lies and the rest of America that did not.

Conservatives and Liberals

The Internet generation has little understanding of what the words " conservative " or " liberal " actually mean. This is not something that is discussed on the 6 o'clock news and it needs to be corrected. The conservative media have been on a constant campaign to change the meaning of the word "liberal". But the meaning of words cannot be changed just to fit a political agenda.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).