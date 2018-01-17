Power of Story Send a Tweet        
This CEO Wants a Key to Your House

By Jim Hightower

Jeff Bezos expects you to pay for the privilege of letting Amazon employees enter your home when you're not there.


(Image by Carl Malamud / Flickr)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Would you give your house key to a complete stranger, letting that person (whose name you don't even know) walk right into your home when you're not there?

One stranger who's brazenly asking you and millions of other people to do just that is Jeff Bezos.

He's the head honcho of Amazon, the e-commerce behemoth whose vast supercomputer network routinely compiles and stores dossiers on every one of his customers. He's obsessed with having the most data on the most people -- it's a little creepy.

Now, adding to the creep factor, Bezos literally wants Amazon to get inside your home. And, ironically, he's using "security" as his rationale.

Rather than simply delivering the products you order from Amazon to your doorstep, the corporation wants a key to unlock your door, allowing its delivery crews to go inside and do you the favor of placing the packages securely in your abode.

What could possibly go wrong with that?

Other than you being robbed, of course, either by rogue Amazon employees or by hackers who will certainly gain access to the corporation's computerized key codes. Or maybe "Crusher," your Pitbull, mauls the Amazon intruder and you get sued.

Need I mention that Bezos expects you to pay for the privilege of having his employees enter your home? First, his dicey, open-sesame program, which he calls "Amazon Key," is available only to customers who shell out $99 a year to be "Amazon Prime" members.

Second, you must buy a special internet-unlocking gizmo and a particular camera to join his corporate key club. And guess where you must go to buy this entry technology? Yes, Amazon -- where prices for the gizmo and camera setup start at $250.

This is Jim Hightower saying" What a deal! For Amazon, that is.

Bezos' real goal -- indeed, his only goal, always -- isn't so much to get inside your home. It's to get inside your wallet.

 

Jim Hightower is an American populist, spreading his message of democratic hope via national radio commentaries, columns, books, his award-winning monthly newsletter (The Hightower Lowdown) and barnstorming tours all across America.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

