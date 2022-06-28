The Secret to Democrats Winning



Republicans vs Democrats

"PEOPLE GET THE KIND OF GOVERNMENT THEY DESERVE"

Thomas Jefferson

A primary objective of product promotion is the development of the public image. Republicans have been successful at creating a public image of Democrats that has no basis in reality. The Republican strategy is to constantly demonize Democrats regardless of the facts. This strategy has led voters to have a strong hatred of Democrats that cannot be moved by any rational logic. Democrats have done little to set the record straight about who liberals really are.

INFLATION

Republicans rant on about Biden creating inflation and high gas prices. Democrats could easily disprove this by pointing out that inflation is rampant all over the World. Blaming one individual for a worldwide economic problem is ridiculous. Democrats could show that blaming Biden is just pure partisan lies. But for some reason, Democrats chose not to do this. Instead, they confuse voters by talking about supply chains, covid, and tariffs. Voters are not moved by such economic complexities. All they know is gas is expensive and Biden is president.

The fact that inflation is not just an American problem means nothing to those who have been thoroughly trained to reject everything Democrats say. However, there are voters who are open minded and capable of critical thinking. These are the people that Democrats must talk to. They would understand that it is impossible for Biden to have caused worldwide inflation. Despite this, Democrats ramble on about January 6, gun laws, and infrastructure while ignoring the dishonest attacks on Biden. Many voters do not even know what the word "infrastructure" means.

Republicans have convinced their base that Biden is the cause of all their problems. And Democrats let them get away with these lies. If Democrats are not willing to educate the public on the truth, they will not do well at the polls.

STOLEN ELECTION

Most Republicans believe that the election was stolen. They continue to believe in a stolen election, even though they lost 60 court cases for lack of evidence, even though there have been many recounts that found nothing, even though claims of rigged voting machines have been proven to be false, and even though Trump's own staff told him there was no stolen election. Democrats could prove that there was nothing wrong with the election by pointing out that every poll, including the Fox News and the GOP polls, accurately predicted that Trump never had any chance of winning. It is impossible for the dozens of polls to be rigged and to all have the same accurate forecast. I have never heard Democrats nor any of the media commentators mention the pre-election polls. If Democrats are not willing to educate the public on the truth, they will not do well at the polls.

MASS MURDERS OF CHILDREN

Republicans try to blame anything except the proliferation of guns as the cause of all the mass murders. They blame mental health for the slaughter of innocent little children. They blame "too many school doors".They blame movies and computer games for all the shooting. The liberal commentator, Bill Mahr, is generally well informed on these issues. But even Mahr fell into the trap that the media is the problem.

Democrats could easily prove all these attempts to deflect attention away from guns are baseless. They could point out that every country in the world sees the same movies and TV, has the same computer games, and has the same levels of mental health, but these other countries have only a tiny trivial number of gun murders compared to the US. It is obvious that the only difference between the US and other countries is the millions of handguns and machine guns that are in the US and in no other country. If Democrats are not willing to educate the public on the truth, they will not do well at the polls.



Gun Homicides by Country

ABORTION

There is no disagreement that late term abortions should be illegal. The debate centers on the minimum amount of time after which abortions should be banned. This ranges from zero days to 24 weeks. Five states have laws that prohibit abortion immediately after conception. Only religious people believe that life starts at conception. They are demanding that everyone adhere to their peculiar beliefs. When asked how they explain that a single cell zygote could be a human, their only answer is that it is their religious doctrine. There is no biological or scientific reason to believe a single cell zygote is a human.

