Power of Story
MegaPlatforms; The Biggest Monsters, Besides Billionaires and Megacorporations

Google Facebook Logos
(Image by open source)   Permission   Details   DMCA

They were supposed to liberate us. They were supposed to empower us.

And in some ways, they've done some part of that.

But the mega-platforms-- Google, Facebook, Amazon, Yahoo, Apple, Microsoft and UBER, in particular, are also very dangerous to our future and incredibly exploitive. They are profoundly top down in doling out services and controlling data.

Amazon's Mechanical Turk allows workers to paid a few dollars an hour, and allows employers to not pay workers at all. And of course, Amazon is destroying the brick and mortar retail industry, killing tens of thousands of small businesses and some large ones, like Sears, KMart, Macys, and more.

Google and Facebook are influencing who sees what news, or other content, with zero transparency as to how they make decisions.

Uber has had tens of thousands of drivers protest against their algorithm driven policies.

Worse, all of the megaplatforms are amassing huge troves of data from users, that they are using to build proprietary databases that only they get to use.

The thing is, these megaplatforms do provide a lot of strong, valuable resources, from search, email, user feedback on products and so much more.

There's another, better way to think about platforms.

It's called platform cooperativism-- the application of the idea of co-op, or worker or food co-op to big platforms and to sharing resources.

I attended the first conference to explore the idea was held two years ago. A lot of good ideas were offered and the beginning efforts of the movement were showcased.

Yesterday, I attended the third annual Platform Co-op conference. People came from all over the world to report on progress in building the digital and cooperation infrastructure to support worker owned or worker supporting bottom up worker business and projects. They include local competition for UBER, local platforms to support artists, patient care workers, domestic workers.

The are many advantages. One presenter reported that while ninety percent of small businesses close after five years, 90% of worker owned co-op businesses are still operating after ten years. Workers make twice as much money in co-ops and, in co-ops in the insurance industry, women are 900% more likely to be in leadership positions.

I've barely touched upon the danger and malignancy of the megaplatforms, and they are getting worse and more powerful. It is essential that the platform cooperativism movement, and the cooperative movement in general gain ground. But only 24% of the population have a clue what a cooperative is, let alone platform cooperatives.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project. 

(more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

marko polo

(Member since Mar 10, 2010), 3 fans, 270 comments


Rob, I also believe in the collective power of a co-op, and I wanted to start an employee owned carpenter business in the 90s. I ran into big problems, such as skill sets, people not showing up. And when the project cost money out my pocket, no one cared. They said I did not bid high enough. But I seen it work with farmers and Credit Unions. But this was in the days, when your word and your reputation defined you. I would love for insurance and banking go this route. Heck, I would love to see real journalists pool their resources, to cover the truth. If we didn't have the District of Criminals, we would have all kinds of co-ops.

Submitted on Sunday, Nov 12, 2017 at 2:59:09 PM

Lois Gagnon

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 32 fans, 1 articles, 6 quicklinks, 3910 comments


Very good talk in the video. Platform cooperatism is obviously the way to go.

Submitted on Sunday, Nov 12, 2017 at 3:31:40 PM

