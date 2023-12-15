 
 
Matthew Desmond's "Poverty by America" Convicts a Nation Swimming in Opulence, While Poverty Abounds

A Must Study Say Obama, Oprah And Book Clubs. They Are Right.

By Robert Weiner and Patricia Berg

It's no wonder why former President Barack Obama and Oprah Winfrey recommended it, and why it's been on the Washington Post Best seller-list for months. "Poverty, By America" is a must-study for experts and the rest of us alike.

In and out of The PuLSE Institute as a nationally leading anti-poverty think-tank and action organization whose founding was inspired by the acclaimed equity author and guru Bankole Thompson, this book is a keeper. The stunning revelations in the book underscore why organizations like The PuLSE Institute must continue to be at the forefront of the fight for economic justice in our nation, and especially in Detroit, one of the largest concentrations of income inequality.

Pulitzer-prize winning author Matthew Desmond tells us the harsh numbers of poverty, the reasons poverty exists- and what to do about it. He's not wrong about some of the reasons and solutions- like the Reagan, Bush, and Trump tax breaks for the wealthy paid for by the rest of us, and the country's laws that guarantee that the wealthy keep the benefits paid by the poor in housing, health care, and business.

But his simply saying we should abolish those inequities is pie in the sky unrealistic politically when many of them were compromises that good faith congressional and national leaders had to absorb holding their noses to get other good programs to save the economy from crashes or help people and which powerful wealthy constituencies will never, ever, agree to cut back.

However, some solutions, like advertising and reaching out to TELL people what programs exist to help them and how to use them, when Desmond points out the numbers have increased 20-40% and in some cases even tripled when advertised, are obviously so good that we are each and every one of us crazy not to push every state and local government, and the Congress and White House, to adopt these. They are a must-include into political platforms and action plans at all levels. He urges everyone to become "poverty abolitionists" and "empower the poor", "invest in ending poverty", and build "prosperity without poverty".

Every book club should include this book. Phyllis Lee, the Prince George's County liaison and organizer for the Camp Springs Md Senior Activities Center Book Club, pointed out that author Desmond, born to lower-middle parents, demonstrates that "the rate of poverty has remained pretty much the same over the last 50 years but funding has continued to surge." At a recent meeting, she and other Club members argued that we pay both ways, in tax breaks for the rich and in government programs that wind up generating a later pay-for that benefits the wealthy more than the poor.

Desmond discovered that "billions of dollars set aside for the poor remain unclaimed by those who qualify" America's poverty is not for lack of resources."

He argues, in a central contribution by the book, "THE LOW-HANGING FRUIT HERE IS TO MAKE SURE AMERICANS GET CONNECTED TO THE AID FOR WHICH THEY QUALIFY." In one case, "One intervention tripled the rate of elderly enrolled in food stamps by providing information about the program and offering sign-up assistance." California had found that a third of residents who qualified were not using them.

It's not what people think is the reason for non-use stigma. Desmond states, "The bulk of the evidence indicates that low income Americans are not taking full advantage of government programs for a much more banal reason: We've made it hard and confusing."

At the Camp Springs club, Jim called the book "positive and depressing, learning that the problems are true today and 30-40 years ago".

Roslyn noted that "the country is capitalist... people don't acknowledge that poor people have needs." She added, "One problem is unions have lost power. If there's a union, employers act differently."

Sandy pointed out, "The poor have to pay for everything- even getting checks cashed- just to survive. The message is 'Don't be a Mother with kids and single'. "

Phyllis said that the book tells us, "The country doesn't want to do away with poverty. A bank says no loan, so payday loan people double up interest rates. Then, banks underwrite and then profit from the payday loans."

She added, "Congress always pushes block grants versus direct grants- with more money to homeowner subsidies than housing for the poor."

Robert Weiner, NATIONAL PUBLIC AFFAIRS AND ISSUES STRATEGIST
 

