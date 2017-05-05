

One of the key steps in creating a totalitarian state: attacking, silencing the media.

Could these relentless attacks by the Trump administration on the media be a sign that this government could be heading down a road leading to a totalitarian state?

Perhaps we can draw some conclusions by reviewing history to see what happened in other countries in past decades when its national media came under attack by its highly aggressive, controlling government and was muzzled and silenced.

Here are some of the most notable totalitarian governments of the past; note that several of these countries could still be so classified:

*Soviet Russia under Stalin

*Nazi Germany and Hitler

*Italy under Mussolini

*North Korea under various dictators from the same family

*China under Mao Zedong

All of these countries had governments that evolved into either fascist or totalitarian states. One of the first things that they did when moving down that path was to keep the people from knowing exactly what was going on, so that there was little to no chance that they would rise up and revolt against the formation of this kind of a controlling government.

As history tells us, these kinds of tactics by these governments proved to be very successful. The means of communication by those who were responsible for reporting what was going on in their country and government was shut down; some people had an idea of what might be going on but the masses knew little to nothing. And we all know what followed thereafter.

It's hard to imagine something like that actually happening in America where we have this strong belief in free speech, where we have the right of dissension, and where the media can, at least so far, speak out against government abuses and misguided government policies and actions without interference or censorship. Well, it's happened many times before and it can most certainly happen anywhere in the world.

Are there any signs that this could ever take place in our country?

Donald Trump and his advisers are trying very hard to figure out how to create laws by which they could take the various elements of the media to court when they strongly criticize something this government does. However, that is virtually impossible since experts on such issues are saying it will take a Constitutional Amendment. What is very troubling is that this is a clear sign of this administration's obvious desire to censor or even punish those who dare to criticize government actions.

Speaking of the media, communications and freedom of speech, remember the Soviet news organization that was called Pravda?

