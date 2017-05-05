Refresh  

Share on Google Plus 1 Share on Twitter 2 Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit 2 Share on StumbleUpon 1 Tell A Friend 1 (8 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   10 comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Massive, relentless attacks on the U.S. media; a precursor to a totalitarian state?

By       Message michael payne     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 3 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 2   Supported 2   Well Said 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 5/5/17

Author 23439
Become a Fan
  (82 fans)

From flickr.com: totalitarianism | CHRIS DRUMM | Flickr710 Ã-- 1024 - 158k -
totalitarianism | CHRIS DRUMM | Flickr710 Ã-- 1024 - 158k - jpg
(Image by flickr.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

One of the key steps in creating a totalitarian state: attacking, silencing the media.

Could these relentless attacks by the Trump administration on the media be a sign that this government could be heading down a road leading to a totalitarian state?

- Advertisement -

Perhaps we can draw some conclusions by reviewing history to see what happened in other countries in past decades when its national media came under attack by its highly aggressive, controlling government and was muzzled and silenced.

Here are some of the most notable totalitarian governments of the past; note that several of these countries could still be so classified:

*Soviet Russia under Stalin

*Nazi Germany and Hitler

- Advertisement -

*Italy under Mussolini

*North Korea under various dictators from the same family

*China under Mao Zedong

All of these countries had governments that evolved into either fascist or totalitarian states. One of the first things that they did when moving down that path was to keep the people from knowing exactly what was going on, so that there was little to no chance that they would rise up and revolt against the formation of this kind of a controlling government.

As history tells us, these kinds of tactics by these governments proved to be very successful. The means of communication by those who were responsible for reporting what was going on in their country and government was shut down; some people had an idea of what might be going on but the masses knew little to nothing. And we all know what followed thereafter.

It's hard to imagine something like that actually happening in America where we have this strong belief in free speech, where we have the right of dissension, and where the media can, at least so far, speak out against government abuses and misguided government policies and actions without interference or censorship. Well, it's happened many times before and it can most certainly happen anywhere in the world.

Are there any signs that this could ever take place in our country?

- Advertisement -

Donald Trump and his advisers are trying very hard to figure out how to create laws by which they could take the various elements of the media to court when they strongly criticize something this government does. However, that is virtually impossible since experts on such issues are saying it will take a Constitutional Amendment. What is very troubling is that this is a clear sign of this administration's obvious desire to censor or even punish those who dare to criticize government actions.

Speaking of the media, communications and freedom of speech, remember the Soviet news organization that was called Pravda?

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 2   Supported 2   Well Said 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

Michael Payne is an independent, progressive activist. His writings deal with social, economic, political and foreign policy issues. He is a featured writer on Opednews and Nation of Change and his articles have appeared on many other websites (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Orwell's "1984" becoming a reality in modern-day America

Heed the Warning Signs; America is Edging Ever Closer to a Societal Implosion

How Do You Spell Sociopath? G-O-P

Ethics and Morals in America; an Endangered Species

The Beginning of the End for the U.S. Dollar as the World Reserve Currency

A U.S. President Defies Congress, the Constitution and the Will of the People; Will Impeachment Follow?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
8 people are discussing this page, with 10 comments  Post Comment

michael payne

Become a Fan
Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 82 fans, 409 articles, 1901 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Think about what America would be like if it came under the rule of a totalitarian government.

Submitted on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 3:16:11 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
Hosea McAdoo

Become a Fan
Author 10663

(Member since Feb 6, 2008), 10 fans, 15 articles, 3 quicklinks, 1175 comments, 9 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to michael payne:   New Content
I do and have for a decade but never considered a Trump, Now it's horrifyingly close.

Submitted on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 5:16:14 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Derryl Hermanutz

Become a Fan
Author 64335

(Member since Apr 27, 2011), 47 fans, 24 articles, 1 quicklinks, 1310 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to michael payne:   New Content
America already is under the rule of a totalitarian government, but not the visible elected government: the Deep State of bankers, corporations, the military-security-intelligence complex: the people who own and operate the USA as their private fiefdoms and who own the mass media as their brainwashing propaganda arm. Obama thought he could deliver hope and change. So did Trump. Then they got elected, and found out who really runs the country. Trump's administration is still battling the media propaganda. Believing the fiction that these mouthpieces for the neofeudal rulers are a "free press" is evidence of how effective the brainwashing is.

Submitted on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 7:17:31 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
michael payne

Become a Fan
Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 82 fans, 409 articles, 1901 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Derryl Hermanutz:   New Content
Trump is 100 times more dangerous than the media. I repeat, as bad as the media can be at times there are still elements that are trying to keep this government in line and under control. They are cable news and the likes of CNN and Fox and MSNBC. Trump is the most dangerous individual who, in modern history, has ever set foot in the White House. Just watch the next things he will do to enrich those at the top and step on the heads of other Americans.

Submitted on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 8:33:56 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Fern Henley

Become a Fan
Author 78862

(Member since May 8, 2012), 1 fan, 12 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness is a choice beyond the ideas of looting imperial warmongers. We will see Trump Putin and Xi at the "One Belt, One Road" (OBOR) forum -- Xi's landmark scheme to pump billions of dollars into infrastructure and other projects across Asia, Africa and Europe May 14. When good people watch and speak up for economic justice there is no room for totalitarianism. This is a turning point from imperialism/empire building to humanism. No longer is the master-slaves model sustainable. We have the information highway and we're going to the idea of claiming the birthright of a species created in the image of God.

Submitted on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 4:57:39 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Chuck Nafziger

Become a Fan
Author 24101

(Member since Oct 12, 2008), 12 fans, 6 articles, 3 quicklinks, 1051 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

This is all a game. The myth that we have a free press is dispelled when you think about how the press treats any candidate not the pick of the ruling elite. Consider Kucinich, Nader, Stein. Sanders was part of the ruling elite, in the election as designated loser. Look at how wars are glorified, the expansion of Empire, the obvious lies around 9-11 are held up as God's honest truth.

Goebbels, Mao, and Stalin would have been proud of a press like ours. The propaganda is so good that even some rational people think we have a free press. The press bashing going on is part of the game, more entertainment to keep people from seeing the omnipresent propaganda right under their noses.

Submitted on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 7:12:12 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (4+)
Help
 
Indent
michael payne

Become a Fan
Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 82 fans, 409 articles, 1901 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Chuck Nafziger:   New Content
Well then please give me an answer to this question: which entity, Trump or the media has the greatest potential to create totalitarianism in this country? As I said and continue to repeat the media has many shortcomings but they pale in comparison to the treacherous actions and behavior of the Republican Sociopathic Party of America and its leader who possesses the very same mindset. Up with the rich and down with the rest of Americans. So keep thinking that the press is the greater problem and you may be helping the creation of the totalitarian state that could be just around the corner.

Submitted on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 8:40:47 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 68 fans, 127 articles, 3011 quicklinks, 12081 comments, 179 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to michael payne:   New Content
We are in a fascist state, as anyone who is paying attention well knows. So sorry you and otherwise intelligent folks didn't have the balls to advocate for and have the balls to point out. But let's let bygones be bygones and listen to Debbie Lusignon and stand on our own two feet.

Submitted on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 8:52:56 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Chris C.

Become a Fan
Author 85295

(Member since Jan 20, 2013), 33 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I have an issue with the very first paragraph of this article, that presupposes there is still hope... People, you need to realize the US ALREADY IS A TOTALITARIAN STATE!

I haven't been back since I was persecuted at the border during my last visit and will not be going back until the post 911 deep state has been taken down.

If any of you want to escape your oppressive regime, you are welcome to the Great White North. We ourselves are refugees from a previous era and haven't looked back since, and are glad we made our life in this great country, that is not much unlike the US, with the added benefits so many of you envy other Nordic countries for, such as universal health care.

Submitted on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 8:58:27 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Brad Fuller

Become a Fan
Author 95682

(Member since Sep 16, 2014), 64 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

The state. and those that own and operate it, is already all powerful, they just haven't finished tightening down all the screws yet.

I think it apropos to quote Rosa Koire here on what the end goal of the corportocracy is. "To inventory and control all finances, land, water, plants, animals, minerals, energies, means of production, construction, transportation, information, education, human habitation and all humans on this planet. Have I left anything out?"

If we bear this quote in mind as we survey the situation we will see that the plutocrats are operating on many fronts and levels simultaneously towards achieving these end goals under various agenda: from 'trade agreements', war both domestic and foreign by various means, financial globalization. the globalization of poverty, and the use of fear and propaganda to stampede the population as with the global warming meme now labelled climate disruption and the old stand by fear of a sudden unexpected death this time through terrorism now morphing towards so called 'enemy nations.'

Submitted on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 10:13:37 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 