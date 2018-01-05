Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

Mainstream media's reaction to Michael Wolff's book exposes them as frauds

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Egberto Willies       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 1/5/18

Author 504047
Become a Fan
  (13 fans)


(Image by Egberto Willies)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

The overreaction by the mainstream media (MSM) about Michael Wolff's new book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," was expected. But is there anything revealed from the excerpts of the book that we did not know or could not have inferred? I think not. So here is my take.

The excerpts from Michael Wolff's book are not surprising at all. What is surprising is that the more visible part of the mainstream media, broadcast news, did not hammer these knowns into the American psyche. Excellent journalists from significant rags like the Washington Post were pleading for coverage and would just get 6-minute segments in the hyperventilating sphere of cable news. They got little coverage on the Sunday Morning network news shows as they attempted to make their weak and shallow coverage of Donald Trump attain an impossible level of unearned gravitas.

So far many in the MSM are exhibiting two distinct reactions.

The first is, 'not much there as we covered much of it. And by the way, there are a few inaccuracies in the book.' In those statements, they try to absolve themselves from their dereliction of duty. While it is true that they covered it, their concentration was not on what mattered but on the shallow. They allowed Trump to use them and they used Trump to get an "easy-to-get" audience instead of trying to inform their audience of the potential dangers and work hard to get their attention on real issues that affect us all. Had they done that, they were sure to get secondary coverage form many sites yearning for real news and information.

- Advertisement -

The second reaction is to treat the book as if it is revealing new information that fundamentally changes our understanding of what is going on in the White House. The fact is, we are well aware of the dysfunction, incompetence, and ignorance that defines the Trump administration. The problem is the attributes that define the Trump administration is taking advantage of on a continuous basis. So, while the new news hyperventilation is Michael Wolff's book, the competent Republicans in power are using that distraction to decimate the core of America. I covered this in my blog post titled "Trump not smart enough to realize GOP establishment using him."

The media does need to hyperventilate on a few issues that it just covers in passing. Specifically, Trump campaigned as a populist, and now he is screwing his base, more so than any other demographic. Why not spell it out in terms they can understand. Maybe they could use Robert Reich's words as a template as we did in the blog post "If Trump voters read Robert Reich's list of cons on them will they believe?" I think they would.

Many in the activist world are pleading for a press that returns to its primary purposes. Great print journalists are doing great work. Bloggers are working overtime to get their work out to a broader audience. But there is a sect within our culture that still depends on the visible part of the MSM, cable news. Do your job.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Egberto WilliesEgberto Willies is a political activist, author, political blogger, radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX. Egberto is an ardent Liberal that believes tolerance is essential. His favorite phrase is "political involvement should be a requirement for citizenship". He believes that we must get away from the current policies that reward those who simply move money/capital and produce nothing tangible for our society. If a change in policy does not occur, America will be no different than many oligarchic societies where a few are able to accumulate wealth while (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Is Senator Corker building case for removing Trump via 25th Amendment?

Democrat stops CNN Host cold as she appeased Trump admin's felonies (VIDEO)

O'Donnell turns Trump stunt into GOP excoriation & Democratic narrative win (VIDEO)

Trump Effect: Minnesota mayoral candidate shocking racial rant (VIDEO)

MSNBC Panel berates Fox News for dishonest rant: 'Useless Idiots' for Trump (VIDEO)

Are liberals living in their own bubble?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 