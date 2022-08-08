 
 
Liz Cheney for president? Yes, but how?

By Bob Gaydos
Liz Cheney - Caricature
Liz Cheney - Caricature
(Image by DonkeyHotey)   Details   DMCA

By Bob Gaydos

Liz Cheney for president.

What?

Too soon?

You got a better candidate?

Republicans don't.

Neither do Democrats.

Really, it's a no-brainer.

All she needs is a party.

Americans claim to like leaders with the courage of their convictions and the guts to speak honestly, regardless of the personal political consequences. Occasionally, such a person actually appears.

Liz Cheney. In today's Republican Party, populated by cowards, racists, liars and hypocrites, Cheney is an outcast. A pariah. As vice chair of the House Jan. 6 Committee, she has been the most eloquent, plain-spoken, messenger of the truth about Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and to attempt a coup. On live television.

Cheney's outspokenness has led to her ouster from the House Republican leadership, a censure by the Republican National Committee and a decision by her home state Wyoming Republican Party to no longer recognize her as a member. It has also earned her millions of fans among Democrats, independent voters and even a few quiet Republicans.

So, Liz Cheney for president. Why not? She has the political bloodline, for starters. In fact, one doesn't have to work hard to note the straightforward, assured and occasionally wry manner of her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, in her political speech. She's grown up in politics and has learned a lot along the way, most notably, about the need to preserve democracy and defend it against those, like Trump and his allies, who would pervert it to their own benefit, or simply destroy it.

Cheney's opening remarks for the committee's hearings should be required reading for every American who claims to be a patriot:

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

Bob Gaydos is a veteran of 40-plus years in daily newspapers. He began as police reporter with The (Binghamton, N.Y.) Sun-Bulletin, eventually covering government and politics as well as serving as city editor, features editor, sports editor and
 

