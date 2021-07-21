Lithuania needs Turkey's help

Lithuania has seen an influx of migration from the Middle East and Africa via Belarus, which officials say is being facilitated by Minsk. The Lithuanian government has declared a state-level emergency situation due to the spike of irregular migration.

As a result, Lithuania makes efforts to find a solution to this problem in the East.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has left for Turkey for talks on curbing irregular migration and returning migrants to their countries of origin.

In turn, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavuşoğlu outlined that Turkey was ready to extend its support and expertise on migration to Lithuania.

But what can Lithuania offer Turkey in return for assistance? Let's pay attention to several points.

Firstly, it is mutually beneficial economic cooperation.

Turkey intends to participate in the Viking railway project connecting the Baltic and the Black Sea regions. Therefore, Lithuania will become a bridge connecting the south and north of Europe. It gives a great opportunity for Turkey to increase the flow of goods from Turkey to the Scandinavian market, though now it goes in a circle, by sea around the whole mainland and to Scandinavia.

If the Viking route to Turkey is extended, the cargo flows should increase, and the possibilities of the Klaipeda port will be better used.

As for Lithuania, it gives a possibility to compensate for the decrease in the volume of Belarusian transit.

Secondly, it is cooperation in the field of armaments. Turkey has become one of the world's leading manufacturers of weapons systems. The defence industry within Turkey has specialized in 4x4, 6x6, and 8x8 armored platforms, tracked infantry fighting vehicles, drones as well as main battle tanks and weapon systems are manufactured by local private companies like FNSS, Otokar, Baykar, BMC, and Nurol Makina.

After Ankara decided to purchase the Russian S-400, several foreign states refused to supply Turkey with their military products.

Therefore, Turkey is seeking to increase the volume of arms exports to the countries of Central Europe, and the Baltic regions. As a result, Ankara can offer Vilnius to purchase infantry fighting vehicles or drones Bayraktar TB2.

