Letter to the Supreme Court

From commons.wikimedia.org: US Supreme Court {MID-303079}
US Supreme Court
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA

To the Justices of the Supreme Court,

I want to express my outrage over the passing of "Citizen's United" which I experience every single day.

Daily, I receive 10-20 emails requesting donations to candidates, literally, from states all across the country. It is obscene that we, the people, now have to coalesce to contribute to campaigns like we have a chance in you-know-where competing with the money that the Koch brothers and the corporations contribute.

The passage of Citizens United has effectively allowed corporations to buy favorable legislation, to the detriment of the people and the environment. Can you not see that?

Corporations employ a lot of people and each one of those persons, assuming they're registered, get to vote. The Corporation itself is not a person...how did you ever come up with that reasoning?

This country was supposed to be for, of and by the people. Citizen's United has done a lot to diminish our individual voices. I would think its passage qualifies it as UnConstitutional.

The people also have a battle on their hands because of the Electoral College. Five of our Presidents got into office without the majority vote...the worst being Bush and Trump. I would be nice if you could do something about that as well. The people want fair elections and deserve that, they want their votes to count..how else can we claim that we have a legitimate democracy?

RN, math teacher, progressive, anti-war, political junkie, have lived in Germany and China, believe we're all equal members of one human family, disgusted with the US government

Leslie Johnson

(Member since Dec 9, 2014)


Once upon a time, Public Service Announcements were televised during political campaigns and candidates were given free air time to share their platforms with the public.

Sadly, it's morphed into a cash cow for the media, a boon to corporate interests, and the abandonment of government for, of and by the people.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 12, 2018 at 3:21:58 PM

John De Herrera

(Member since Dec 13, 2006)


As soon as we get a tipping-point calling for the Article V Convention, we'll get the call from Congress. Once the call is issued, we begin the FORMAL discussion of amendments. That has to take place. In other words, get educated about what a federal convention is and is not. The following link is from a recent editorial, it is a typical hit piece, nothing but a bunch of fear-mongering. Read the comments which show that other Americans whose logic and reasoning cut down to size notions based on fear: click here



Submitted on Thursday, Jul 12, 2018 at 5:07:24 PM

Leslie Johnson

(Member since Dec 9, 2014)


I read your link, and came away thinking that it was almost saying, "careful what you wish for" as Congress could even make it worse. OK, get that.


I, however, want to focus on how to get the Citizen's United (misnomer if there ever was one) overturned. Many petitions for this have been signed along with the support for "get money out of politics". I firmly believe our Congress and even the Court are aware of this but, so far, they remain for, of and by the monied interests. Even an Article V Convention doesn't mean a change would be guaranteed. A majority of Progressives in Congress might stand a good chance, however.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 12, 2018 at 5:41:55 PM

