Letter to the Supreme Court

To the Justices of the Supreme Court,

I want to express my outrage over the passing of "Citizen's United" which I experience every single day.

Daily, I receive 10-20 emails requesting donations to candidates, literally, from states all across the country. It is obscene that we, the people, now have to coalesce to contribute to campaigns like we have a chance in you-know-where competing with the money that the Koch brothers and the corporations contribute.

The passage of Citizens United has effectively allowed corporations to buy favorable legislation, to the detriment of the people and the environment. Can you not see that?

Corporations employ a lot of people and each one of those persons, assuming they're registered, get to vote. The Corporation itself is not a person...how did you ever come up with that reasoning?

This country was supposed to be for, of and by the people. Citizen's United has done a lot to diminish our individual voices. I would think its passage qualifies it as UnConstitutional.

The people also have a battle on their hands because of the Electoral College. Five of our Presidents got into office without the majority vote...the worst being Bush and Trump. I would be nice if you could do something about that as well. The people want fair elections and deserve that, they want their votes to count..how else can we claim that we have a legitimate democracy?

