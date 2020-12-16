"Let them drink bleach" - A political satire sketch



Group of Vintage Antique Glass Medicine Bottles

(Image by ShebleyCL) Details DMCA



Biden's win caused the global community to collectively heave a great sigh of relief. Naturally, the exceptions were the usual suspects. However, the future of global democracy still hangs in the balance, due to the pernicious nature and inherent dangers of Trumpism. Recent events have demonstrated, ad nauseam, the length and breadth, Trump and his acolytes will go to ignite the US Constitution, on their profane bonfire of vanities. Any left-over hallowed papyrus, would be destined for use as toilet paper; ending up in the nation's sewer system.



I wrote a political satire sketch for the following reasons.



1.Trump is still an existential threat to democracy, even more so, now that he has lost irredeemably to Biden.



2. His feral-like, default position, is to court and instigate, cruelty, chaos, and violence, especially when his back is against the wall.





Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).