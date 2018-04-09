Power of Story Send a Tweet        
General News

Lawyers To Petition DoJ Demanding 9/11 Grand Jury Investigation of WTCs 1, 2 and 7

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Andrew Kreig

opednews.com Headlined to H2 4/9/18

Author 35217
World Trade Center 1 at 10:28 on September 11, 2001
(Image by YouTube, Craig Braden (Fox News))   Permission   Details   DMCA

A federal grand jury should investigate the collapses of the World Trade Center Twin Towers during the 9/11 attacks, as well as WTC 7, according to a petition that an expert lawyers group plans to file on April 10 in New York City's federal court.

The 54-page petition and its 57 exhibits detail the evidence that explosives were used to destroy the WTC buildings during the attack on Sept. 11, 2001. The non-profit Lawyers' Committee for 9/11 Inquiry demands that the U.S. attorney's office for the Southern District of New York convene and submit the evidence in the petition to a grand jury.

The petition's executive summary and full text are posted on the Lawyers' Committee website, as of April 9.

"The failure of our government to diligently investigate this disturbing evidence that has emerged over the past sixteen years regarding what occurred at the World Trade Center on 9/11," commented Executive Director Mick Harrison, "has contributed to the erosion of trust in our institutions."

The WTC at the top of this column illustrates "ejections" or "squibs marked by arrows that, according to the petition-filers, provide evidence of explosion. So does molten steel, they say, which most logically could come from thermite or thermate, not from airplane fuel. The photo below shows examples of molten steel.


Molten Substance, World Trade Center 2, just prior to collapse on September 11, 2001
(Image by YouTube, Ben Reisman)   Permission   Details   DMCA

The lawyers, whose petition is supported by numerous 9/11 family members of victims and first responders, detailed evidence (see below) that they say requires a criminal investigation by prosecutors in the office led by Interim U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman.

President Trump and Attorney Gen. Jeff Sessions in January named Berman to be the interim U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. Berman's experience includes extensive work as a federal attorney, as well as two years as a law partner of former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani.

Giuliani became nationally famous, including selection as Time Magazine's "Man of the Year," for his visible role after 9/11. But he is known also for having authorized the removal and disposal of WTC steel debris in heavily guarded shipments to China.

Petitioners have scheduled a press conference for 1 p.m. Tuesday on the steps of New York's City Hall in Manhattan. Those who want to add their names to the petition can sign up online here. New names will be displayed on the next filing, which will supplement the one filed this week.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6

 

opednews.com

Andrew Kreig is an investigative reporter, attorney, author, business strategist, radio host, and longtime non-profit executive based in Washington, DC. His most recent book is "Presidential Puppetry: Obama, Romney and Their Masters,"
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Nathan Nahm

Author 14805

(Member since Apr 17, 2008)


  New Content

It is about time that the truths of 9.11 be finally exposed fully, with the real culprits jailed for a very long time.

Maybe we are finally witnessing the beginning of that process.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 9, 2018 at 2:33:52 PM

Author 0
Devil's Advocate

Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014)


  New Content

There's a reason 9/11 wasn't properly investigated.
There's a reason the crime scene was quickly dismantled.
There's a reason the "official" story was obviously written prior to the event.

There's a reason this movement will also fail to gain traction.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 9, 2018 at 3:01:03 PM

Author 0
Indent
Andrew Kreig

Author 35217
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since May 17, 2009)


Reply to Devil's Advocate:   New Content

In response to this thinking, I'll share this quotation below from Chris Hedges. A speaker last month cited it at a conference on exposing the truths about the real killers of JFK and MLK and fighting those in the media and government who have covered up the crimes. Later, I looked up the source, which seems especially apt as a reply to the reader commenting immediately above in a discouraging way.

I'll first share the quotation and then give the full citation and amplification.

Chris Hedges: "You do not fight tyrants because you are going to win. You fight tyrants because they are tyrants."

Well said!!!!

Truthout, Chris Hedges: Why Revolt Is All We Have Left, dialogue between Mark Karlin and Chris Hedges, Aug. 22, 2012. Chris Hedges, a former New York Times reporter, has become perhaps the foremost media scribe and most prolific advocate of a need for revolutionary change in our current institutional oppression and control of the government by the oligarchical and political elite. Hedges writes with a reporter's detail, a prophet's eloquence and a compelling sense of urgency. This is evident in his latest book, which visits the "sacrifice zones" of America.

CH: You do not fight tyrants because you are going to win. You fight tyrants because they are tyrants. Yes, we do not have the tools or the wealth of the state. We cannot beat it at its own game. We cannot ferret out infiltrators. The legal system is almost always on the state's side. If we attempt to replicate the elaborate security apparatus of our oppressors, even on a small scale, we will unleash widespread paranoia and fracture the movement. If we retreat into anonymity, hiding behind masks, then we provide an opening for agents provocateurs who deny their identities while disrupting the movement. If we fight pitched battles in the streets we give authorities an excuse to fire their weapons.

All we have, as Vaclav Havel wrote, is our own powerlessness. And that powerlessness is our strength. The survival of the movement depends on embracing this powerlessness.

It depends on two of our most important assets -- utter and complete transparency and a rigid adherence to nonviolence, including respect for private property. This permits us, as Havel puts it in his 1978 essay "The Power of the Powerless," to live in truth. And by living in truth we expose a corrupt corporate state that perpetrates lies and lives in deceit.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 9, 2018 at 3:14:44 PM

Author 0
Lance Ciepiela

Author 14196
(Member since Apr 4, 2008)


  New Content

"The people who knocked these buildings downwill hear from all of us soon", Bush says shortly after 9/11, except of course, "it wasn't the Iraqis" - Donald Trump admits in 2016, adding when interviewed at the time, "I saw this huge explosion - they had bombs that exploded almost simultaneously".

"But al-Qaeda operatives could not have obtained the needed access to the buildings to plant the explosives and would not have ensured that the buildings come straight down" - #911Treason ("summarized in terms of six questions").

#PrimaryInsideExplosives - the "real story" at the Twin Towers, Building 7, and Pentagon. #PentagonAttack #NormalOfficeFires.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 9, 2018 at 3:19:26 PM

Author 0
Jane Clark

Author 503726

(Member since Oct 10, 2015)


  New Content

Excellent Excellent Excellent.....thank you Andrew Kreig!

Submitted on Monday, Apr 9, 2018 at 4:02:54 PM

Author 0
PCM

Author 55357

(Member since Nov 1, 2010)


  New Content

Alternative Headline: Lawyers petition CIA, State, DoD, CFR, defense contractors, and conglomerate media to unleash panoply of smears and dirty tricks.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 9, 2018 at 4:35:24 PM

Author 0
Devil's Advocate

Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014)


Reply to PCM:   New Content

Perfect!

Submitted on Monday, Apr 9, 2018 at 4:37:37 PM

Author 0
