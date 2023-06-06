 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Latvian Parliament vs. Latvian people

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Message Viktors Domburs
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)

On June 3, the R?ga Pride Week events culminated in what was estimated as the biggest pride march in Latvia so far. LGBTQ+ groups celebrated with a bang the election of first openly gay to the post of the President.

The Saeima, Latvia's parliament, elected Edgars Rink"vi?s to be the next President. He will be inaugurated July 8 for a four-year term. Edgars Rink"vi?s publicly came out as gay in November 2014, posting on Twitter: "I proudly announce I am gay..."

In Latvia, which has parliamentary system, the President is elected by the Parliament. The President represents Latvia abroad, acts as the supreme commander of the Armed Forces, signs bills into law, nominates the Prime Minister and has the right to dissolve the Parliament, among other responsibilities.

It should be said that the Baltic nations--Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania--are not as LGBTQ-friendly as some other countries in Europe. In ILGA-Europe's 2023 Rainbow Map and Index, Latvia is ranked only 37th out of 49 European Union countries.

But this fact was not taken into consideration by Latvia's politicians. Was it done deliberately or not--that is the question. They successfully continue to absorb the so called "democratic" European values without regard to their people. There is nothing bad in being tolerant, but in this particular case politicians do not pay attention to the mood in Latvian society. Generally, the Saeima is elected to represent people's interests and concerns. So, Latvian Saeima might represent Latvian citizens, but does not do it in reality. It operates in its own world, creating image of the country that fits the political conjuncture.

The gap between politicians and citizens in Latvia has increased to the maximum. Representatives of the political elite and ordinary people see differently the future of the country. This could be the beginning of growing social discontent and even political unrest.

Probably, the results of Presidential election would have been different in case the head of state is elected directly by the people.

Rate It | View Ratings

Viktors Domburs Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I am an engineer. I was born in Latvia. Now I live in the United Kingdom.
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

US divorces Europe

Political unrest as a push to militarization of Europe

Shocking video: Lithuania may not worry about its safety

Who really defends the Baltic States?

Lost Independence of the Baltic States

The People's Voice Has Not Been Heard in Latvia Again!

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend