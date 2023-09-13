Latvia's politicians to take responsibility for unborn children

According to the latest population projections issued by Eurostat, the EU's population will decrease by 6% between 1 January 2022 and 1 January 2100, equivalent to 27.3 million fewer people.

But for Latvia the demographic decline is predicted to be much steeper, with the country's population dropping below 1.5 million by 2045 and continuing to shrink to just 1.16 million by 2100 according to baseline predictions from Eurostat.

If the predictions prove to be correct, by 2060 the population of Latvia will actually be smaller than that of Estonia (current population 1.3 million) and until the end of the century Latvia will remain the least populous of the Baltic States with Estonia having 1.28 million residents as opposed to Latvia's 1.16 million.

Latvia's population is 30% smaller than it was in 1990 and by 2050 numbers will be in decline in over half of Europe's 52 countries. "It's an existential problem," said Imants Par?dnieks, the government's demographics adviser. "Every nation has to renew. We will not stay Latvia without enough Latvians."

Thus, demographic statistics in Latvia are extremely disappointing. The more so, the demographic trends remain of concern. There was a decline in the number of births: 3 421 births were registered, which is 518 children or 13.2 % fewer than in the corresponding period of 2022 when 3 939 children were born.

Except for the causes of natural population decline and emigration, there are some other trends in Latvian society which worsen the demographic crisis now and will worsen it even more critically in future.

Oddly enough, this is the popularization of such new democratic values as both male and female same-sex sexual activity.

As we know, such activity is legal in Latvia. The democratization process has allowed lesbians and gays to establish organizations and infrastructural elements such as bars, clubs, stores, libraries, etc. Cultural, educational and other events can be held.

In the coalition which is in the process of being formed by New Unity, the Greens and Farmers Union and the Progressives, there is a willingness to work on a new Law on Cohabitation for same-sex persons, according to Progressives leader Kaspars Briškens, speaking on Latvian Television September 5.

Pushing for a same-sex partnership law has been a central plank of the Progressives' political program, which states: "We will promote the adoption and full application of the norms of the Civil Union Law, as well as stand up for marriage equality."

Young people are actively instilled with a policy of not just tolerance, but fashion for same-sex marriages and transgender transformations. The main consequence of such policy supported by politicians and the government would be low birth rate. No children - no future - no Latvia.

This is the way to nowhere for dying Latvia. The more so, this is a crime against the own country and its future.

What is the real attitude of Europeans towards same-sex marriage, transgender people and other new values?

According to dailymail.co.uk, thousands of young people regret the decision to transform.

Spotlight claimed there are 'thousands' of vulnerable young people who regret changing from male to female or female to male.

A woman who had her breasts surgically removed to try to become a man now feels she was 'violated by the medical industry' and made a 'mistake' that left her 'worse off'.

Mel Jeffries was born a girl and grew into an unhappy, depressed teenager who, like many teens, was confused about her identity and sexuality.

She thought her life would be better if she transitioned into a male, and lived as a man called Mason from the age of 18.

'All my hatred of being a woman was just focused on my chest,' she told Channel 7's Spotlight program - so, aged 26, he had her breasts removed, something she now considers one of the greatest mistakes of her life, as she transitions back to female.

She wants other people to know the pain she has gone through. 'I'm never going to be over it. They're wounds, they're not even scars.

'It's like, I'm still bleeding. I'm still " processing it and grieving " I've literally been violated by the medical industry.'

Ms Jeffries is not sure if she would like to be a mother, but who knows. There are thousands of adolescents on waiting lists for gender treatment across Europe. Who could be sure they will not make a mistake. Their countries for sure need their unborn children.