 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Karabakh and Armenia: What are tasks of Moscow?

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 514929
Message Aram Manukyan

Despite the cessation of hostilities, Armenian politicians and political scientists believe that the conflict over Karabakh can be resolved only after the settlement of the territory's status issue. Armenia needs Russia against the background of a hostile collusion between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

In recent months, even the Armenian diaspora has reached a consensus regarding Russia's role in Armenia's future. They are sure that Yerevan should build very close relations with Moscow.

Before the start of war in late September, the Russian Federation did everything to ensure that the previous agreements of 1994 were implemented. Currently, the trilateral statement of 2020 is of Moscow's priority importance for. The Kremlin has a direct interest in creating a stable foundation for peace. The deployment of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh contributes to the solution of social issues of its residents.

Moscow is puzzled by the non-fulfillment of the points of the statement of November 9, 2020, and by Azerbaijan's desire to put pressure on Armenia and negotiate more favorable terms for itself. In such circumstances, it is difficult to talk about the negotiation process. Now it is also difficult to give any estimates and forecasts, because there are many questions and few answers. The answers to many questions can be given by the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, who successfully evades the answers.

Meanwhile, the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, represented by Russia, France and the United States, retain the internationally recognized format of the mediator, but now Russia has important levers for a final settlement. Moscow supports the all-for-all exchange of prisoners of war.

The issue of a new Russian loan for the purchase of weapons and military equipment has not yet been discussed among the Armenian leadership. Nevertheless, Armenia is focused on broad and long-term military-technical cooperation with the Russian Federation, that follows from the long-term strategic interests of the two states.

Taking into account the presence on the territory of the Republic of Armenia of two Armenian-Russian groups established in accordance with interstate bilateral agreements, The Joint Group of Troops and the Joint Regional Air Defense System in the Caucasus region, and both countries are member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, in the format of which troops (collective forces) and joint groups are also created, Armenia is extremely interested in supplies from Russia in order to have modern and compatible, first of all, with the Russian Federation and other CSTO allies, weapons and ammunition.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Aram Manukyan Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

an American journalist with expertise in the history and politics of Caucasus region

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Position of Armenia to Syrian Conflict

What is the essence of interstate strife in Armenia?

Erdogan's Neo-Ottomanism as a Factor in the Escalation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Conflict

The context of the Armenian-Russian relations. What we can expect? What to hope for?

What are the consequences of the Sasna Tsrer provocations?

Karabakh crisis is a signal of the need to resolve frozen conflicts

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 