Karabakh and Armenia: What are tasks of Moscow?

Despite the cessation of hostilities, Armenian politicians and political scientists believe that the conflict over Karabakh can be resolved only after the settlement of the territory's status issue. Armenia needs Russia against the background of a hostile collusion between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

In recent months, even the Armenian diaspora has reached a consensus regarding Russia's role in Armenia's future. They are sure that Yerevan should build very close relations with Moscow.

Before the start of war in late September, the Russian Federation did everything to ensure that the previous agreements of 1994 were implemented. Currently, the trilateral statement of 2020 is of Moscow's priority importance for. The Kremlin has a direct interest in creating a stable foundation for peace. The deployment of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh contributes to the solution of social issues of its residents.

Moscow is puzzled by the non-fulfillment of the points of the statement of November 9, 2020, and by Azerbaijan's desire to put pressure on Armenia and negotiate more favorable terms for itself. In such circumstances, it is difficult to talk about the negotiation process. Now it is also difficult to give any estimates and forecasts, because there are many questions and few answers. The answers to many questions can be given by the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, who successfully evades the answers.

Meanwhile, the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, represented by Russia, France and the United States, retain the internationally recognized format of the mediator, but now Russia has important levers for a final settlement. Moscow supports the all-for-all exchange of prisoners of war.

The issue of a new Russian loan for the purchase of weapons and military equipment has not yet been discussed among the Armenian leadership. Nevertheless, Armenia is focused on broad and long-term military-technical cooperation with the Russian Federation, that follows from the long-term strategic interests of the two states.

Taking into account the presence on the territory of the Republic of Armenia of two Armenian-Russian groups established in accordance with interstate bilateral agreements, The Joint Group of Troops and the Joint Regional Air Defense System in the Caucasus region, and both countries are member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, in the format of which troops (collective forces) and joint groups are also created, Armenia is extremely interested in supplies from Russia in order to have modern and compatible, first of all, with the Russian Federation and other CSTO allies, weapons and ammunition.