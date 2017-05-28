Refresh  

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

Justice Anat Baron perpetrated fraud on detained Israeli protest activist Moti Leybel

The Supreme Court petition challenged unlawful detention and criminal prosecution with no lawful arraignment of anti-court corruption activist Moti Leybel. Justice Baron denied the petition, while generating double court files, double decisions, falsifying Supreme Court records, and unlawfully sealing the fraud to top it off...

Figure. Detained since late February - anti court corruption activists Lori Shem-Tov and Moti Leybel. Their protest focused on corruption of the family courts and "kidnapping" of children from their parents (particularly poor parents) by social workers under patronage of the courts, and the creation, in parallel, of a large-scale foster family and adoption business. Conduct of the courts pertaining to Shem-Tov and Leybel has produced unique documentation of court corruption.

Figure. Supreme Court Justice Anat Baron perpetrated Fraud Upon the Court in Moti Leybel's detainee's petition by perverting court records and court process and imposing unlawful seal on her fraud. Such fraud is deemed "extra-judicial conduct", which is not covered by any immunity. However, previous cases show that the Israeli justice system permits judges to engage in fraud on the bench with impunity.

OccupyTLV, May 27 -- the court files pertaining to anti court corruption protest activists Moti Leybel and Lori Shem-Tov continue to generate unique documentation of incompetence and/or corruption of the Israeli courts -- from the Tel-Aviv Magistrate Court, through the Tel-Aviv District Court to the Supreme Court. [i]

A) Moti Leybel's detainee's petition in the Supreme Court
On Saturday, May 13, 2017, defense counsel filed an urgent petition for the release of Moti Leybel, claiming unlawful confinement, since over 30 days after filing of indictment in the Tel-Aviv District court, no lawful arraignment has been conducted and the evidence has not been provided to the Defendant. On the same day, the petition was purportedly reviewed by Justice Anat Baron and denied.


Figure. Urgent petition for the release of detainee Moti Leybel, filed on May 13, 2017 in the Supreme Court.

Review of the records shows that Justice Baron generated double court files and double and different decisions on the same petition, then sealed her own fraud.

B) Court file A -- Leybel v State of Israel ( 4278/17 ) -- open to the public, where the "short" mandate decision was filed, which was served on defense counsel, but not on the District Court.

The decision in part says:

https://www.scribd.com/Human_Rights_Alert

Dr Zernik is a Human Rights and social protest activist, recognized for his unique application of data-mining and IT system analysis in Human Rights.

Dr Zernik's reports in the area of IT systems and Human Rights were incorporated into (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Vernon Huffman

(Member since Oct 30, 2010)


I must admit that I don't understand this article. My own experiences in Palestine lead me to extreme skepticism that democracy can exist in a nation with no constitution, fuzzy borders, and an apartheid immigration system. Is there a simpler way to state the essence of this article?

Submitted on Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 8:42:41 PM

