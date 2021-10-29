 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Join The Ten Percent

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 504432
Message Don Scotten

Notice how easy it is fir the rich and corporate and powerful few to control and rule the rest of us-the many? If we were not rigidly controlled from the top down fairness and justice and decency (a six trillion dollar build back better act if you will) would be our normal and the ever present losing struggle to achieve those normal things would not be known to us. We were, I believe, intended to experience our existence on this planet with abundance for all and this would be known to us if 'we' created democracy-one man, one woman one vote- rather than abide the illusion of democracy we have ever lived within.

I have written often and say again, our controller will never, never allow their political system to be used to reduce their money and power in any meaningful way. And look how easy it is for them. They buy two corporate toadies with more in the wings if needed and the hopes, the better futures for us all are destroyed.

I am ever trying to impress on you that the political system provides us nothing but hope and diversion--a national movie wherein we are but spectators. We simply cannot vote our way, within their political system, to a better future--try to grasp this hard, absolute truth.

Further, I am writing this not to depress you rather to inform you. The following is a bit esoteric but none-the-less valid. It will take about ten percent of us around the earth desiring, 'focusing' on the better future 'we' want for ourselves and this planet to initiate a shift for the better. If we are united in our intent for the better future for all of us and the planet we will be recognized as the dominate consciousness on planet earth. That is sufficient to bring change.

I note that we seem far removed from this last possibility, however, in the House of Representatives the Progressives, the decent component of congress, do represent a good ten percent of that body. These important few embody what hope can be gleened from a profoundly dirty and rigged and compromised political body--see Manchin, Sinema and their owners.

I understand the manifestation of soul these progressives present show us at least the possibilities of what ten percent of us might accomplish if we possessed the soul , the understanding needed to infuse our spiritual energy with theirs, turn our backs on the rigged system and simply envision the better future we are responsible for creating. The Progressives are doing their positive work within a rigged system and are likely doomed to failure there but they do show the way to the better by envisioning it and working to make it happen.

This is what we all need do. The system as it exists cannot but do us harm. Try to grasp this. For what it is worth, when we reach the ten percent threshold necessary to bring change there will be a period of chaos as the old , the negative breaks down and our better visions begin to infill--Maybe, Friends, just maybe

Don Scotten

scotten6|AT|gmail.comEmail address

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Don Scotten Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I am an ordinary citizen who for the first sixty years of his life was mostly disinterested in politics. Then George Bush and Dick Cheney intruded into my consciousness and I realized politics is important and determines who lives and who dies. (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

9/11-Still A Crime In Progress--Dick Cheneys' Role

The Awakening

Right To Bear Arms No Longer Constitutional

What's The Matter With Black People?

The 1500-lb Gorilla Mueller is Hiding

What 'Moving To The Center' Means

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 