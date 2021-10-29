Join The Ten Percent

Notice how easy it is fir the rich and corporate and powerful few to control and rule the rest of us-the many? If we were not rigidly controlled from the top down fairness and justice and decency (a six trillion dollar build back better act if you will) would be our normal and the ever present losing struggle to achieve those normal things would not be known to us. We were, I believe, intended to experience our existence on this planet with abundance for all and this would be known to us if 'we' created democracy-one man, one woman one vote- rather than abide the illusion of democracy we have ever lived within.

I have written often and say again, our controller will never, never allow their political system to be used to reduce their money and power in any meaningful way. And look how easy it is for them. They buy two corporate toadies with more in the wings if needed and the hopes, the better futures for us all are destroyed.

I am ever trying to impress on you that the political system provides us nothing but hope and diversion--a national movie wherein we are but spectators. We simply cannot vote our way, within their political system, to a better future--try to grasp this hard, absolute truth.

Further, I am writing this not to depress you rather to inform you. The following is a bit esoteric but none-the-less valid. It will take about ten percent of us around the earth desiring, 'focusing' on the better future 'we' want for ourselves and this planet to initiate a shift for the better. If we are united in our intent for the better future for all of us and the planet we will be recognized as the dominate consciousness on planet earth. That is sufficient to bring change.

I note that we seem far removed from this last possibility, however, in the House of Representatives the Progressives, the decent component of congress, do represent a good ten percent of that body. These important few embody what hope can be gleened from a profoundly dirty and rigged and compromised political body--see Manchin, Sinema and their owners.

I understand the manifestation of soul these progressives present show us at least the possibilities of what ten percent of us might accomplish if we possessed the soul , the understanding needed to infuse our spiritual energy with theirs, turn our backs on the rigged system and simply envision the better future we are responsible for creating. The Progressives are doing their positive work within a rigged system and are likely doomed to failure there but they do show the way to the better by envisioning it and working to make it happen.

This is what we all need do. The system as it exists cannot but do us harm. Try to grasp this. For what it is worth, when we reach the ten percent threshold necessary to bring change there will be a period of chaos as the old , the negative breaks down and our better visions begin to infill--Maybe, Friends, just maybe

Don Scotten

scotten6|AT|gmail.comEmail address