Jake Tapper completely destroys Mississippi Gov: With all due respect Governor, your way's failing.

CNN's Jake Tapper did his journalistic job demolishing Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves for his COVID failure.

Watch Politics Done Right TV here.

Bumbling Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves did not help his case as CNN's Jake Tapper drilled him. The Governor likely did not expect Tapper to push this hard.

Jake Tapper asked the Governor the fundamental question. Mississippi has strict mandates for various vaccines. Why is the COVID vaccine any different? Reeves did not have a valid answer other than one that sounded political.

"The reality is this is an attack by the President on hard-working Americans and hard-working Mississippians," Reeves said. "He wants them to choose between getting a jab in the arms and their ability to feed their family."

The Governor made the silly statement that Mississippi has a part-time legislature and that the country would be in a better position if Congress operated in that manner.

An exasperated Tapper interjected.

"Better position than what?" Tapper asked angrily. "You are the second-worst in the world. How can you say that?"

Near the end, Tapper let the Governor have it. He implied the Governor intended to spin.

My Books, "NEW! How to make America Utopia: Take away the economy from those who rigged it," "It's Worth It: How to Talk To Your Right-Wing Relatives, Friends, and Neighbors" & "As I See It: Class Warfare: The Only Resort To Right Wing Doom" support (1) communication techniques & (2) our Progressive message delivery.

Please join our YouTube channel to get the numbers up to open up some more features and reach more folks. Gracias!