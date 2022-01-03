It's Tough to be for Everyone

The resolution of opposing views, through a synthesis that satisfies the needs of both parties in a dispute and incorporates some of the best of both views, is an outlook I have been advocating for a long time. It comes out of my own ability to see both sides clearly, and my difficulty understanding why two friends can't catch the sensibility in each other's view. This does not keep me from getting into arguments, because I am rather opinionated and stubborn myself. However; I have often been put in a position to resolve other people's disputes over various matters. There is always some common ground, regarding both the needs and capabilities of opposing parties. But unless they are willing to accept a win-win solution as a viable option, and unless the failure to examine that option might be a spoiler, little progress can be made to create a condition where these people can live or work together. Only if more people want to live and work together harmoniously, can we resolve the divisive rift in American politics today. It is as though otherwise kind people are more into demonizing their fellow humans than treating all others like human beings. And I think it is largely a power grab by our prevailing political parties, where we see that Republicans and Democrats remain locked in an ideological dispute at the expense of fair governance and civility. The search for common ground is often discarded in the name of ideological purity, but this kills the chances for many of the aims and ideals of both parties.



What we need to acknowledge instead is that both sides have valid concerns and valuable assets to bring to the table. This usually offers room for a compromise or mutual gain instead of losses on both sides. To work for the benefit of both parties, one needs to be more adult or mature than the combatants. Of course, there are always those who stand to gain more by keeping every dispute alive, and we must guard against their influence to obtain or maintain our personal freedoms. The threats to our freedom are many, so the danger is real. While folks in our military serve to protect our personal freedoms from incursions or hostile forces abroad; we must depend on civil authorities to safeguard our well-being otherwise. However, the main way to create or keep the peace remains the resolution of disputes. This alone allows the full expression of our personal freedoms. Maintaining the rift puts everyone in peril, not just the warring parties. It remains a huge challenge to be a peacemaker, or to give a little to get a little, but it seems to be our only hope.



The problem and the solution are in the human brain. We have a capacity to reason beyond other creatures, but we must use the flexible circuitry of the cerebral cortex to do that, because the hindbrain or so-called lizard brain is almost completely inflexible once people reach the adult phase of neurological development. Only by keeping the discussion civil and avoiding the knee-jerk or 'lizard-brained' responses that occur once we take offense or say offensive things can we use brain power to resolve our differences. This requires compassion and a willingness to understand. So people need to have a lot of heart, and the willingness to forgive or apologize, as well as open minds and more understanding. And we need to play more with ideas, rather than let our opinions harden into beliefs that force us to act in unkind ways. Almost everyone is more welcoming to folks they think are like themselves. So while secular humanists claim to be for everybody, they are decidedly more friendly and welcoming toward folks who would reject religion to embrace reason. So like people of a religious faith, they mainly advocate for those who believe as they do, and have a lighter concern for good will and amity toward people of faith. But this means a lot of people who claim to be free thinkers adhere instead to the dogma of the group of people they identify with and cling to their beliefs, while rejecting other possible viewpoints.



