We must change how we talk about Climate issues to create the climate for a Green New Deal



Green New Deal?

Human beings must give consideration to the beliefs and ideals of all those whose help is needed, to make meaningful progress in dealing with the effects of climate change and slowing or halting the damage of human activity to the environment. It is reckless to imagine one party or political camp can carry the process to completion on its own. Instead; there must be participation of all parties, to assure that the action taken is fairly handled yet sufficient to address the severity of the problem. But we frequently ignore that two people will want the same thing for very different reasons. One person might want to preserve the Grand Canyon because it is a legacy for our future, while another wants it preserved because it is part of the heritage from America's past, and preserving it honors the wishes of the great explorers and founding fathers. It is not wise to ignore these dichotomies, when what you are trying to preserve is what's left of the natural environment for our entire planet. This requires that leaders everywhere rise to the challenge by using inclusive language and avoiding toxic rhetoric, when addressing these issues. Too often, politicians here in America use language that is divisive and alienates people across the aisle, to highlight the benefits of their party's view, but the severity of our need for immediate action to save the environment dictates a universal appeal to the humanity of political friends and foes alike. Beyond this; politicians must create and promote realistic alternatives to the way things are done today.