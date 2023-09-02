 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 14 Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 9/2/23

It's Not The Really Blatant Propaganda That Gets You - Caitlin Johnstone

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   1 comment
Message Caitlin Johnstone
Become a Fan
  (53 fans)

This piece was reprinted by OpEd News with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

Reprinted from caitlinjohnstone.com

Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley):

One of my favorite follows on Twitter right now is a smallish account run by an anti-imperialist activist who goes by "Left I on the News", because he has a real knack for going through articles in the mainstream press and highlighting the mundane little manipulations we're fed each day to shape our worldview in alignment with the US empire.

One story he singled out recently was a New York Times article titled "Russia Fires Drones and Missiles at Southern Ukraine," which opens with the line, "Russian forces launched drones and missiles at cities in southern Ukraine from the Black Sea early Tuesday, Ukrainian officials said, a day after Moscow blamed Kyiv for an attack on a bridge linking the occupied Crimean Peninsula to Russia."

Can you spot anything funny in that sentence? It's not super obvious at first glance.

"Look how the NYT phrases this subhead to make Russia sound extra evil," Left I tweeted with a screenshot of the article. "Not 'a day after Kyiv attacked the Kerch Bridge', but a day after Russia blamed them for doing it (as if it's just some wild accusation). Remember the most effective propaganda is the subtlest."

"The most effective propaganda is the subtlest" is a phrase you should try to remember, because it's so very true.

It is indeed ridiculous to try to frame this as some wild accusation by Russia, as though Moscow should have remained open to the possibility that the bridge was struck by Bolivia or Nepal. CNN reports that Ukrainian officials have taken credit for the attack, and just days ago Ukraine's deputy defense minister publicly acknowledged that Ukraine was behind last year's attack on the very same bridge. No serious person doubts that Ukraine was behind the attack, including those who support Ukraine.

But that subtle manipulation didn't really stand out when you first saw it, did it?

As we've discussed previously, these subtle little adjustments of perception are what constitutes the vast majority of the propaganda westerners ingest through the news media from day to day. This is because the really overt, ham-fisted propaganda isn't what's effective; what's effective is those sneaky little lies that slide in unchecked underneath people's critical thinking faculties.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Well Said 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Caitlin Johnstone Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Caitlin Johnstone is a brave journalist, political junkie, relentless feminist, champion of the 99 percent. And a powerful counter-propaganda tactician. Rogue journalist, poet, illustrator, utopia prepper, and proudly 100 percent reader-funded through Patreon (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

US Military Apologizes For Posting Uncomfortably Honest Tweet

Leaked Mueller Report Proves Barr Lied; Collusion Theorists Vindicated

Jerusalem Post says US Attack on Iran is Imminent

Nothing In Any Conspiracy Theory Is As Bad As What's Being Done Out In The Open

Hating Neocons Is Becoming Mainstream Again, And It Is Excellent

The Friendly Mask Of The Orwellian Oligarchy Is Slipping Off

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Patricia 0rmsby

Become a Fan
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Feb 14, 2008), 8 fans, 20 articles, 9 quicklinks, 1250 comments, 3 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

When I visited Russia in 2002, I was amazed at the gulf that had already formed in people's perceptions of Vladimir Putin between Russia and Western countries. I went over expressing sympathy for their hardships under this stone-cold dictator, but found Russians' perceptions of him to be completely the opposite. When I asked "How are you faring under Putin?" even the foreign director of an environmental NGO which has been in the crosshairs of governmental efforts to root out foreign influence told me. "You have to understand, he tries very hard, but we wish he would deal with corruption more quickly." None of these people had even heard rumors that Vladimir Vladimirovich was a tyrant, or if they did, they simply dismissed them as totally ridiculous and never gave them a second thought. Everyone said their lives had improved.

Of course, in the opinion of corrupt Russian oligarchs, he was a terrible tyrant. The Western propaganda machine (a marvel of manipulation; the Soviet's was so ham-fisted, they really did not even try to make it plausible) had no trouble obtaining tragic tales from multi-millionaire former apparatchiks, clutching at their pearls in their safe havens abroad.

Meanwhile the macho fascist dictator image of Putin most of my friends in the West have will be very resistant to revision. To them, anything that makes him look any nicer than Hitler is clearly Russian propaganda.

Submitted on Sunday, Sep 3, 2023 at 9:06:27 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend