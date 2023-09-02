It's Not The Really Blatant Propaganda That Gets You - Caitlin Johnstone

This piece was reprinted by OpEd News with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

One of my favorite follows on Twitter right now is a smallish account run by an anti-imperialist activist who goes by "Left I on the News", because he has a real knack for going through articles in the mainstream press and highlighting the mundane little manipulations we're fed each day to shape our worldview in alignment with the US empire.

One story he singled out recently was a New York Times article titled "Russia Fires Drones and Missiles at Southern Ukraine," which opens with the line, "Russian forces launched drones and missiles at cities in southern Ukraine from the Black Sea early Tuesday, Ukrainian officials said, a day after Moscow blamed Kyiv for an attack on a bridge linking the occupied Crimean Peninsula to Russia."

Can you spot anything funny in that sentence? It's not super obvious at first glance.

"Look how the NYT phrases this subhead to make Russia sound extra evil," Left I tweeted with a screenshot of the article. "Not 'a day after Kyiv attacked the Kerch Bridge', but a day after Russia blamed them for doing it (as if it's just some wild accusation). Remember the most effective propaganda is the subtlest."

"The most effective propaganda is the subtlest" is a phrase you should try to remember, because it's so very true.

It is indeed ridiculous to try to frame this as some wild accusation by Russia, as though Moscow should have remained open to the possibility that the bridge was struck by Bolivia or Nepal. CNN reports that Ukrainian officials have taken credit for the attack, and just days ago Ukraine's deputy defense minister publicly acknowledged that Ukraine was behind last year's attack on the very same bridge. No serious person doubts that Ukraine was behind the attack, including those who support Ukraine.

But that subtle manipulation didn't really stand out when you first saw it, did it?

As we've discussed previously, these subtle little adjustments of perception are what constitutes the vast majority of the propaganda westerners ingest through the news media from day to day. This is because the really overt, ham-fisted propaganda isn't what's effective; what's effective is those sneaky little lies that slide in unchecked underneath people's critical thinking faculties.

